Hood River Options Academy can be a vital tool for students. Juniors at the Hood River Options Academy (HROA) Elena Kaimaktchiev and Peyton Wells are also members of the Mt. Hood Academy and Race Team. They have both qualified for the 2023 Toyota U.S. Alpine National Ski Championships. The event will be held in Sun Valley, ID at the Sun Valley Resort and welcomes elite and next generation ski racers vying for spots on the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team. The ski racing competition runs April 2 through 5. This is the final competition on the hotly contended U.S. national ski racing circuit, and is the culmination of a season-long showcase of the best of the best in U.S. ski racing athleticism.
“This is a great opportunity to further progress on the national stage, which provides vital exposure and experience needed to aid in their development,” said Seth McCadam, Mt. Hood Academy and Race Team program director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.