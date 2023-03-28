Developmentally disabled athletes from Hood River and the surrounding area competed in the Oregon Special Olympics Regional Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 5 at the University of Portland. It was the first basketball competition for the team in three years due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fourteen athletes made up two teams competing in different formats: a regulation 5-on-5, a half-court 3-on-3 and an Individual Skills division.
Teams from Multnomah, Clackamas, Hermiston and Pendleton also participated.
Sierra Bigelow won a bronze medal in the Individual Skills Division where she was scored on dribbling, shooting and passing drills.
The 3-on-3 competition was designed for mobility restricted athletes. The team made a valiant effort behind the shooting of Shad Grimsley and Mariah Langer, but came up short in the win column, placing fourth in their division.
The 5-on-5 team swept their division with three hard fought victories. The team was coached by Hood River Valley High School students Ben Bauman and Max Meckoll, both of whom are multi-sport student athletes at HRVHS. The coaches developed a special rapport with the team, practicing with them all winter. Their motivation and compassion elevated the team’s game. Point guard Niko DeBruin led the way offensively for Hood River, consistently able to get to the basket either driving the lane or on fast breaks. He was high scorer for all three games averaging nine points per game. The defensive end was controlled by forward Dawson Beneventi and center Joe Cannon. Beneventi’s energetic defense allowed few uncontested shots and several steals each game while Cannon dominated the boards, seemingly getting every rebound he could touch.
“Special Olympics Basketball is a way to competitively connect people of all abilities. To see players on our team and the other teams smiling, laughing, and having fun while having such a fierce determination to win opens a part of my heart in a way that only Special Olympics can,” said Coach Bauman.
According to Hood River Special Olympics coordinator Jim Meckoll, “Special Olympics athletes compete solely for love of the game. All of our volunteer coaches are touched by the thrill these guys get just being out there and competing, win or lose there is always some aspect of the game that lifts their spirits.”
This spring, competition shifts to bocce ball and track and field. If you would like to volunteer to be a part of Special Olympics or know a developmentally disabled athlete who would like to participate, please contact HR Special Olympics at hoodriver@soor.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.