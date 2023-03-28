Special Olympics.jpeg

Hood River Special Olympics Basketball Team. From left to right are, in the front row, coaches Ben Bauman and Max Meckoll, in the second row, Mariah Langer, Dawson Beneventi, Joe Cannon, Taylor Meckoll, Sierra Bigelow, Moises Mendiola, Niko DeBruin and, in the back row, Joe Howard, Jeremiah Urban, Tim Smith, Melody Nilson, Aiysayah Mariscal and Jesse Bigelow.

 Contributed photo

Developmentally disabled athletes from Hood River and the surrounding area competed in the Oregon Special Olympics Regional Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 5 at the University of Portland. It was the first basketball competition for the team in three years due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fourteen athletes made up two teams competing in different formats: a regulation 5-on-5, a half-court 3-on-3 and an Individual Skills division.

Teams from Multnomah, Clackamas, Hermiston and Pendleton also participated.

