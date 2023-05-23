Horizon Christian’s boys track and field team needed a fifth-place finish in the final event to earn a tie for the 2023 boys District 3 championship on Saturday in Maupin, while Sherman High had a more comfortable margin in winning the girls team crown at South Wasco High.

Sherman Coach Samantha Roberts-Smith’s balanced girls team scored district meet points (top eighth placers) in 13 of the 17 events, had 12 personal records and two season relay bests. The Huskies also qualified five athletes for the Class 1A state meet. The top two finishers at district — and those who meet qualifying standards — qualified for the 2023 OSAA Class 1A state meet, May 25-26, at Hayward Field in Eugene.