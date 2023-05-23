Horizon Christian’s boys track and field team needed a fifth-place finish in the final event to earn a tie for the 2023 boys District 3 championship on Saturday in Maupin, while Sherman High had a more comfortable margin in winning the girls team crown at South Wasco High.
Sherman Coach Samantha Roberts-Smith’s balanced girls team scored district meet points (top eighth placers) in 13 of the 17 events, had 12 personal records and two season relay bests. The Huskies also qualified five athletes for the Class 1A state meet. The top two finishers at district — and those who meet qualifying standards — qualified for the 2023 OSAA Class 1A state meet, May 25-26, at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Sherman last won a girls district meet title in 2014. Senior Caitlyn Jauken won the long jump in a personal best 15 feet, 1 inch and was fourth in the high jump. Junior Sophie Hulke won the shot put (in a personal record 34-1.5) and discus (113-8), and was fifth in the javelin. Hulke will compete at state in all three throwing events and is the defending 1A champion in the discus.
Senior Morgan Geary will join Hulke in Eugene after her three-PR day. She finished second in Friday’s javelin final with a PR toss of 120-11, was second in the triple jump with a 31-3 PR and third in the pole vault (7-1 PR).
Freshman Myah Huckins was third in the 200 and fourth in the 100. Sherman also received field event points from Cadence Smith (sixth, shot, PR 29-10) and sophomore Taylor Payne (sixth, high jump).
On the track, Sherman had personal-best finishes from sophomore Taylor Payne in the 3000 and freshman Addison Smith in the 1500.
Trout Lake won both relays and was led by distance runner Myana Stock’s 800-1500 double and its state qualifying pole vaulters, champion Gynel Duke and runner-up Jade Mclean. Versatile sophomore Violette Anderson placed in four individual events, including fourth in her state qualifying effort in the 100 hurdles and shot put (PR 31-1.5). She will be joined at state by the Mustang relay teams: Duke, Nancy Painter, Lupe Medina, and Mclean in the 4x100. Medina also qualified for state individually with her second place in the 200.
Horizon Christian’s boy team title chase was bolstered by the 24 points its scored in the distances and the double win from senior Caleb Yuan in the 100 and 300 hurdle races. Yuan repeated his district titles from 2022 by winning the high hurdles in 16.88 seconds and the intermediates in a personal best 44.13. Sophomore pole vaulter Alex Dean did his part with a personal-best 10-7.
The Hawk distance crew points included runner-up finishes from sophomore Caleb Caldwell in Friday’s 3000 and freshman Brayden Strong’s PR of 4:37.29. Joining them at the state meet are senior Maxwell Alruabie (third in shotput), and freshman Landon Whitaker (second in triple jump).
Horizon’s boys team had 13 personal bests during the two days at district. The Hawk program has won five of the past seven boys track and field district meets (no meets were held in 2020 and 2021).
Sherman’s boys team finished with 78 points. The Huskies will be represented at state by two-time district champion Kole Martin in the 400 (season-best 55.24), Eduardo Rubio in the long jump (19-9.5 PR) and high jump (5-11, third place), Luke Fritts (discus), and Henry Poirier (shot). Josiah Carlson, Michael Blagg, Rubio and Martin comprised the Huskies’ district champion 4x400 relay and state qualifying 4x100.
South Wasco was fourth in the girls meet and fifth in the boys. Senior Sadie McCoy won the 3000 in 12:33.14 and freshman Bailey Udey won the triple jump in a PR 32-1.5 to lead the Redsides’ girls state meet qualifiers. Udey will be joined at state by sophomore Macy Bell (second, high jump) and freshman Jayda Iverson (third, 800, PR 2:38.64). Bell, Udey, Iverson and McCoy will run the 4x400 at state after finishing second at district.
The Redside boys were led by state meet qualifiers Joey Holloway in the discus (PR 128-9) and javelin (PR 146-10), and Coy Shirley in the javelin (PR 139-4).
Trout Lake boys qualified its 4x100 relay and had three district champions: senior 800 runner Trevor Collins (2:07.61 PR); sophomore pole vaulter Sawyer Dean; and senior high jumper Landon Herberling, who cleared a PR 6-1 to win the high jump.
Glenwood sophomore Tomei’ Tomeo will run at historic Hayward Field this weekend after placing second in the 800 in a lifetime best of 2:15.89. Teammate Kyler Henderson earned a wildcard berth at state in the high jump after placing fourth. Dufur senior Brady Person chased Yuan in the hurdle races, placing second in each to lead the Ranger state qualifiers. Klickitat thrower Austin Fink PRd in the shot put at 46-10 to win the event and also placed third in the discus (state qualifying 127-0).
Also on the girls side, state meet qualifiers included: Klickitat junior Lena Thiemann, who was third in the 100 hurdles with a PR 18.15 time; Horizon senior Gabby Fraioili, who PRd by more than two feet in the shot to place second; and Allison McFall (third, high jump).
