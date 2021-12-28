The Horizon Christian High Hawks boys basketball team notched consecutive nonleague road wins this past week to improve their record to 6-3 (1-1 Big Sky League). Horizon won by a lopsided margin of 63-5 over the Elgin Huskies (0-5) Dec. 21 at Elgin High School, followed by a 59-26 win over the Griswold Grizzlies (1-6) Dec. 22 at Griswold High School.
Freshman guard Markeith Harris helped lead the Hawks to the easy win over Elgin with a career-high 21 points. The young Elgin squad had just six players available for the game and five of the six are freshmen.
Horizon, guided by first-year Coach Kim Linder, meets the Central Christian High Tigers (2-5) in its next contest Jan 4 at 7 p.m. at Horizon High in Hood River.
“Elgin is young, but they’re very well coached,” said Linder. “The game was lopsided early, and our reserves saw extended minutes. The Griswold game also afforded extended minutes for the reserves, as well. The effort from our players was outstanding and it enabled us to work on improving areas where we need to execute better.”
Upcoming 1A schedule
Dufur resumed its schedule following the Christmas break with nonleague road games in the Willamette Valley Dec. 27 versus the No. 4 ranked Perrydale Pirates (5-1) and Dec. 28 against the St. Paul Buckaroos (4-5) (results were after the printed edition deadline). Dufur’s next home game is Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against the Joseph High Eagles (2-5).
Following 12 days off for the Christmas break, the Sherman High Huskies (0-2 Big Sky, 3-3) resume their Class 1A boys basketball schedule with 4 p.m. nonleague contest Thursday on the road against the Wallowa High Cougars (2-5) at Wallowa High School.
The Trout Lake High, Lyle/Wishram High, Bickleton High and Klickitat/Glenwood High boys basketball teams all resume their 1A Big Sky League schedule Jan. 7.
