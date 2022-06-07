The Hood River girls tennis team sent doubles team senior Brissa Rojas and junior Vivian Olson to the OSAA State Tennis tournament in Portland on May 20. Despite back-to-back losses, head coach Margaret Bogard said both Rojas and Olson grew as tennis players.
“Both players played well against very skilled and seasoned players,” Bogard said.
In their first match-up with the No. 3 seed North Medford’s Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson, Rojas and Olson put up a fight in the first set winning three points. Olson and Rojas lost to eventual champions Frank and Knutson, 6-3 and 6-0. A loss put them in the consolation bracket and a battle with Parkrose doubles partners — and sisters — Shayla and Cindy Nguyen. A hotly contested match saw the Nguyen sisters advance, but just barely, 9-8.
Rojas graduates this week, but Olson will get another shot at redemption next year.
