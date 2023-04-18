HRV baseball

Hood River Valley freshman Tristin Baker swings through a pitch against the Centennial Eagles on April 14. Hood River defeated Centennial 10-0 and took the series 2-1.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley’s up-and-down baseball season continued last week when the Eagles had lopsided league wins sandwiched around a one-run loss to Centennial High.

HRV has little time to ponder what might have been with first-place Putnam scheduled for a three-game slate this week. The Eagles (7-4 overall) were three outs away from a 3-0 Northwest Oregon Conference start. But host Centennial scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the second game of three, 3-3, on April 13, and then won with a single run in the ninth.

