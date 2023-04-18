Hood River Valley’s up-and-down baseball season continued last week when the Eagles had lopsided league wins sandwiched around a one-run loss to Centennial High.
HRV has little time to ponder what might have been with first-place Putnam scheduled for a three-game slate this week. The Eagles (7-4 overall) were three outs away from a 3-0 Northwest Oregon Conference start. But host Centennial scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the second game of three, 3-3, on April 13, and then won with a single run in the ninth.
Hood River started last week with a dominating, 13-1, five-inning win over Centennial (2-9 overall, 1-2 NWOC) on April 11 at Traner Field. Hood River led 6-1 through two innings and then essentially ended things with a seven-run fourth.
Starting pitcher Jake Von Lubken allowed four hits, walked none, and struck out 10. Centennial’s run was unearned, as Hood River committed four errors.
Von Lubken, who helped his cause with two stolen bases, had plenty of other offensive support. The host team was led by Ethan Rivera, who was 3-for-3 with two runs scored; Grady Williams, who was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI; Hunter Duckwall, who was 2-for-3 with four RBI; and Jordan Webber, who was 1-for-2 with three RBI.
Hood River rebounded from the April 13 loss to top Centennial, 10-0, a day later in five innings, behind Webber’s three-hit, zero walk, nine strikeout performance. Webber didn’t get a lot of hit support (four, including one of his own), but HRV took advantage of nine walks and three Centennial errors. Webber knocked in three runs. Hood River’s other hits came from Jordan McDoal, who was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Gionni Villalobos, who also scored twice.
Hood River out-hit Centennial, 8-7, in the second game of the series, but was held in check — for the most part — by junior righty Brady Windham. The Centennial pitcher threw all nine innings, walked one and struck out nine.
Hood River was scheduled to play at Putnam on April 18, hosts the Kingsmen on April 19 and then completes the series back in Milwaukie on April 21. Putnam is 5-7-1 overall, but three of those losses were from out-of-state teams and two more were against Class 6A competition. Putnam swept its opening NWOC series against cross-town rival Milwaukie. The Kingsmen ended HRV’s season a year ago in the first-round of the 5A state playoffs.
