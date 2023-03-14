CHS_SeniorNight21.jpg

Hood River senior Carson Farlow, left, was named to the first team in the NWOC along with his brother, Connor.

Basketball

HRV_Milwaukie11.jpg

Sophomore Zak Poole was the only sophomore named to the second team.
HRV_NEugene14.jpg

Marina Castaneda was named to the NWOC second team.

Sophomore Zak Poole and junior Marina Castaneda led Hood River Valley’s selections to the 2022-23 Northwest Oregon Conference all-league basketball teams.

HR Swim05.jpg

Hood River Valley boys swimming took home the conference title and multiple swimmers earned various all-league honors.
HR Swim03.jpg

Above, Michelle Graves earned second team and honorable mention honors in various events.
HRV Wrestle Lauraine Smith.jpeg

Hood River Valley girls coach Jessica Lister and senior Lauraine Smith celebrate her finish at the state championships.