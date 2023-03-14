Basketball
Sophomore Zak Poole and junior Marina Castaneda led Hood River Valley’s selections to the 2022-23 Northwest Oregon Conference all-league basketball teams.
Both Poole and Castaneda were chosen by a vote of league coaches to the second teams, respectively.
Poole was joined on the NWOC honor list by teammates Sam Fauth, Isaiah Poole-Hood, Sawyer Clemett and Chris Johnson. Clemett is a junior and the other three players are seniors. Each was selected honorable mention all-NWOC.
Joining Castaneda on the girls team was junior Megan Griggs, also an honorable mention pick.
Boys league champion La Salle Prep had the player of the year in senior Nick Robertson and coach of the year, Sean Kelly. Emma McDonald of girls league champion Putnam and Ella Wedin of runner-up La Salle Prep were selected as girls co-players of the year. Max d’Auvergne of Putnam was girls coach of the year.
Boys swimming
The Northwest Oregon Conference recognized district champions in swimming with first-team all-league honors, second- and third-place finishers as second-team picks, and fourth- through sixth-place as honorable mention.
HRV, which won the boys district team championship in its initial season in the conference, had no first-team honorees. But the deep Eagle squad had plenty of second team and honorable mention athletes.
All three of HRV’s district meet boys relay team members were second-team honorees: the 200-freestyle relay of Jackson Bullock, Elijah Adams, Lucas Elliott, and Caiden Titus; the 200-medley relay of Zayd Ziada, Elliott, Kaitaro Hawkins, and Max Webster; and the 400-free relay of Bullock, Adams, Hawkins, and Titus.
In individual events, Titus was a second-team pick in the 200 and 100 free; Hawkins was second team in the 200 individual medley; Bullock was second team in the 50 free and honorable mention in the 100 free; Elliott was honorable mention in the 100 back and 100 butterfly; Hawkins was honorable mention in the 100 butterfly; Rohan Faber was honorable mention in the 500 free; Adams was second team in the 50 and 500 free; Hackett was second team in the 100 back; and Ziada was honorable mention in the 100 back.
Coach Shelly Rawding was NWOC boys coach of the year.
Girls swimming
In girls swimming, senior Emma Titus was a second team pick (200 and 100 freestyle); sophomore Maya Arndt was honorable mention (200 and 500 free); junior Michelle Graves was on second team (200 IM) and honorable mention (100 breaststroke); sophomore Sophia Cross, second team (50 free) and honorable mention (100 butterfly); and frosh Delaney Hackett was honorable mention (100 fly and 100 backstroke).
The district champion HRV girls 200 freestyle relay members - Graves, Hackett, Abby Tomlinson, and Emma Titus - were first-team honorees. Hood River’s runner-up 400 free relay squad (Cross, Sophia Helleberg, Tomlinson, and Titus) was second team, as was the third place 200 medley relay of Hackett, Graves, Cross and Helleberg.
Girls wrestling
The NWOC honored its girls wrestlers with all-league designations based on their performances at the District 1 and 2 regional meets. Hood River, which competed in the District 1 meet, had two honorees: district champion Lauraine Smith, a senior who finished second at state at 155 pounds, was a first-team honoree; and sophomore Natalia Solorio Campos was honorable mention based on her third-place finish at district.
Boys wrestling
Similar to swimming, the NWOC recognizes district champions in boys wrestling with first team all-league honors, second-place is second-team; and third- through sixth-places are honorable mention.
Hood River had two first-team picks in brothers Carson and Connor Farlow. Carson, a senior, won the 132-pound NWOC title; Connor, a sophomore, won at 113 pounds. HRV had one second-team selection, Kevin Castro, district runner-up at 152 pounds. Honorable mention all-league wrestlers were: Mason Steffers, Connor Tennant, Jacob Smith, Robert Wood, and Leyton Adams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.