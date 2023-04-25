Hood River Valley is starting to fine-tune things as it edges closer to its first Northwest Oregon Conference district track and field meet next month, and some of the less experienced Eagle athletes are starting to make their bids for varsity spots.
With more than 100 athletes vying for three varsity spots in 15 individual events and two relays, competition can get keen, which is what happened April 20 at a NWOC meet at Putnam — along with Canby High.
The personal bests were plenty for the Eagles, throughout the lineup. In the sprints, frosh Matt Trickey is now No. 2 on the HRV 200 depth chart with a 25.53-second PR at Putnam. Trickey can give junior teammate Chaz Rockett some credit, as he won the 200 in 24.67 after earlier taking the 100 in 12.0. Logan King and Kai Wagner did some speed work, turning in 56.16 and 57.67 400s, Nos. 3 and 4 on the team for the one-lap race. Wagner won the varsity quarter-mile — one place ahead of teammate Noah Spurlock — while King was second in the JV race.
The Eagle distance runners were semi-tapering last week for a distance medley relay they ran at the weekend Oregon Relays (see related story this issue), but frosh Victor Coffman turned in a quality 3000 (10:12.54) last week.
Senior Mynoah I’aulualo threw a PR 105-3 in the discus to lead the Eagle throwers, while frosh jumper Jerry Serrano went 17-8 in the long jump — the second-best mark for HRV this spring in that event.
On the girls side, the HRV distance crew went 1-3-5 at Putnam, as Phoebe Wood won the race in 2:36.86, Sadie Baumann was third in a PR 2:40.5 and Alex Bronson was fifth in 2:43.61. Wood’s two-lap win was the second of the day for her, as she earlier won the 1500. Frosh Syl Perrin, who is ranked No. 2 behind Wood on the Hood River depth chart in the metric mile, ran a PR 11:50.73 in the 3000. Bronson broke up the sometimes monotony of distance training by bounding a PR 25-2 in the triple jump at Putnam.
Senior Ximena Santillan won the 100 hurdles in a season best 17.87, and she also ran legs on HRV’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
HRV’s throwers are working their way into collective form, as noted in the discus where the top three marks this season, all PRs, were thrown at Putnam. Lauraine Smith was fourth overall at 72-9 and teammates Jacquelin Barajas and Hailey Harjo also tossed PRs.
Four others also won events for HRV at Putnam: Simone Tillman won the 100 (13.5) and long jump; Sylvaine Farr won the girls pole vault; Robert Wood won the boys pole vault at 10-6; and Caden Tubbs jumped a PR 34-11 to take first in the triple jump.
Hood River Valley’s Simone Tillman and senior Elliot Hawley recorded personal bests at the Oregon Relays, a multi-state — along with Canada — track and field showcase this past weekend at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
Tillman finished sixth in the 400 meters in a PR 1 minute, 0.18 second clocking. The junior multi-event athlete is among the Class 5A state leaders in three events. Her 400 time ranks her second in that event; she is ranked third in the 300-meter hurdles (47.46); and second in the long jump (PR 16-10). Tillman is now on HRV’s top-10 all-time track and field marks in six events.
Hawley was 19th in a fast two-mile race, which afforded the runners the luxury of also registering enroute times in the 3000 and 3200. As such, Hawley was able to record three personal bests in one race: 8:45.47 in the 3000; 9:16.88 in the 3200; and 9:19.9 in the two mile. Hawley also ran a leg on HRV’s distance medley relay, which ran 10:47.05 (17th place). Other relay members were William Bunch, Kaiden Mitchell, and Jackson Bullock.
Hawley’s times on Saturday were school records. His 3000 eclipsed that of Leo Castillo (8:45.47 to 8:45.65) set in 2008. The distance medley relay effort also was a new school record, as the same four runners ran a 10:55.99 at the 2022 Oregon Relays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.