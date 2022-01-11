Weather permitting, Intermountain Conference boys basketball teams may have one or two more non-league games shoehorned into their schedules before their league openers begin later in the week.
The six IMC teams, including three in the top 10 rankings for Class 5A (as of Sunday), will be playing for the district’s three automatic berths into the OSAA state playoffs in March.
Hood River (5-2) and The Dalles (5-4) have enjoyed success early this season, but both teams have been hampered by schedule changes/cancellations because of the inclement weather, which closed both schools last week. Hood River has played seven games thus far and The Dalles nine — for HRV, that’s two less than Pendleton (1-10) and four fewer than Crook County (3-10) and Ridgeview (9-4).
The two Gorge rivals will meet for the first time this season a week from Friday on Jan. 21 in The Dalles. Until then, both teams will open the league fray this week.
Hood River is one of three IMC teams in 5A’s top 10, along with fourth-ranked Redmond (9-5) and sixth-ranked Ridgeview. “I think we kind of saw that coming,” HRV Coach Christopher Dirks said of the slight shift of IMC power to Redmond. “Ridgeview has been on the rise and Redmond has been one, two or three every season.”
Despite playing half as many games as at least one IMC team, Dirks is pleased with the progress of the Eagles. “We’re getting better every week,” he said. “I think we (the coaches) have been impressed with the in-game adjustments we’re making. We’ve be able to make adjustments on the fly and then fine-tune them later in practice.”
Following is a look at each IMC boys team, in order of OSAA ranking (team records are as of Jan. 9):
No. 4 Redmond (9-5) — Coach Reagan Gilbertson’s leading player is 6-foot-3 senior wing Garrett Osborne, who has signed to play at Oregon Tech next season. Osborne was second-team all-conference as a sophomore and first-team as a junior.
Redmond has climbed the IMC ranks the past three seasons, from fourth in 2019, third in 2020, to second this past spring. The Panthers also have guards Yoshi Saito and Tanner Jones, and 6-foot-8 post Evan Otten.
Quality wins: 46-42, Dec. 16 vs. top-ranked 4A Junction City (10-2); 62-47, Jan. 5 vs. 6A Bend (7-4).
IMC opener: Thursday, Jan. 13 at The Dalles (5-4).
No. 6 Ridgeview (9-4) — The Ravens have already won more games in a season since 2015-16. From 2016 to 2019, the program won seven of 68 total games. Ridgeview has not finished with a winning record since the 2014-15 season.
The Ravens won five games in the pandemic-shortened season last spring, but the team showed marked improvement from start to finish. Senior Ryan Asplund (second-team all-league 2021), junior Jeremiah Schwartz (honorable mention all-league 2021) and junior Aidan Brennaman are among Ridgeview’s top players thus far.
Quality wins: 62-41, Jan. 6 vs. 6A Bend (7-4)
IMC opener: Friday, Jan. 14 at Pendleton (1-10).
No. 10 Hood River (5-2) — The Eagles are the top-scoring team in Class 5A. HRV lost its opener at Gladstone, despite leading late. The other loss for Dirks’ team was to Class 6A Lincoln (8-4), which dominated the undersized Eagles inside with its 6-foot-10, 6-8, 6-8 front line. Hood River won’t face anywhere close to that size in the IMC. Senior guard Emanuel Romero was a first-team all-conference player a year ago.
Quality wins: Two of three against 6A schools — Sandy and Centennial — over a five-day stretch in December.
IMC opener: Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Crook County (3-10).
No. 16 The Dalles (5-4) — The Riverhawks’ Jekyll-and-Hyde-like season included a four-win start in their first five games, followed by three losses in their next four contests. Styles Deleon is one of Coach Greg Cummings’ top players. The junior guard was a second-team all-Intermountain Conference pick this past spring season.
Quality wins: Back-to-back to start its four-game win streak at home against La Salle (69-55) and at Centennial (80-75) in December.
IMC opener: Thursday, Jan. 13 vs. Redmond (9-5).
No. 17 Crook County (3-10) — The Cowboys’ non-league schedule was a tough one and included 6A Summit — twice. Other quality opponents, which Crook County will get more familiar with next season when it drops down to Class 4A, were Marshfield (No. 5), Philomath (No. 7) and Banks (No. 10).
The play of guard Tyson Martinez and forward Eddie Freauff has helped eased the transition for Coach Jason Mumm’s team, which was the unbeaten IMC champion this past spring.
Of note: The Cowboy roster, laden with seniors a year ago, has five sophomores.
IMC opener: Friday, Jan. 14 at Hood River (5-2).
No. 29 Pendleton (1-10) — In their defense, the undersized Buckaroos have had a fairly tough non-league schedule that included four Class 6A schools. Like Crook County, Pendleton is dropping to Class 4A next season. Guard Gauge Rueber, a 5-foot-10 junior, was an honorable mention all-league selection this past spring.
Of note: The Buckaroos’ lone win was 84-66 Dec. 21 against visiting Baker. The Bulldogs will join Pendleton in the revamped Greater Oregon League a year from now.
IMC opener: Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Ridgeview (9-4).
