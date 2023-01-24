Hood River Valley remains unbeaten in Northwest Oregon Conference swimming, winning a three-team competition at home on Jan. 19 over Milwaukie and Wilsonville. The win was the second this season for HRV over Wilsonville. The Eagle girls bested the Wildcats 125-38 and topped Milwaukie, 128-27. Earlier this month, Hood River’s girls beat Wilsonville, 134-18. HRV’s boys squad won last week’s duals, 123-17 over Milwaukie and 115-53 over Wilsonville.
The HRV girls won 10 of 11 events, including all three relays. The Eagle boys won the relays and five of eight individual races.
Double winners for HRV were Emma Titus in the 200- and 100-freestyle races, and Michelle Graves in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Sophia Cross won the 50 freestyle; Maya Arndt won the 400 freestyle; and Delaney Hackett won the 100 backstroke.
Hood River’s boys had individual race wins from Caiden Titus, who led a 1-2-3 HRV sweep in the 200 individual medley and a 1-2 sweep in the 100 free; Elijah Adams won the 400 free ; Jackson Bullock, who won the 50 free; and Zayd Ziada, who won the 100 backstroke.
Bullock, Lucas Elliott, Adams and Titus combined to win the 200 freestyle relay. Bullock, Adams, Kaitaro Hawkins and Titus won the 400 freestyle relay.
In the girls relays, Hackett, Graves, Cross and Sophia Helleberg won the 200 medley; Graves, Hackett, Abby Tomlinson and Titus won the 200 free; and Helleberg, Cross, Tomlinson and Titus won the 400 free.
