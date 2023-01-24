Hood River swimming

Hood River swimmers celebrate their medley relay victory on Jan. 17.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley remains unbeaten in Northwest Oregon Conference swimming, winning a three-team competition at home on Jan. 19 over Milwaukie and Wilsonville. The win was the second this season for HRV over Wilsonville. The Eagle girls bested the Wildcats 125-38 and topped Milwaukie, 128-27. Earlier this month, Hood River’s girls beat Wilsonville, 134-18. HRV’s boys squad won last week’s duals, 123-17 over Milwaukie and 115-53 over Wilsonville.

The HRV girls won 10 of 11 events, including all three relays. The Eagle boys won the relays and five of eight individual races.

Tags

Recommended for you