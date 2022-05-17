Hood River’s Eric Langlouis finished second in singles to Redmond’s Yoshi Saito at last week’s Intermountain Conference district tennis championships in Redmond.
Saito won the May 13 singles championship match, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. Both players advanced to the final with wins earlier in the day on the outdoor courts at Sam Johnson Park. The finals had to be moved indoors to Eagle Crest Resort after rain pelted Central Oregon.
It was the third time the two players have met this season, with all three going in Saito’s favor. The Redmond senior helped the Panthers win the team championship. Redmond also won the girls team crown. Pendleton’s Olivia Corbett won the girls individual title.
His runner-up finish qualified Langlouis for this week’s Class 5A state tournament at Portland Tennis Center and Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton. He will play Corvallis High senior Chad Rommell in the first round on Friday at Portland Tennis Center.
The Dalles’ boys doubles team of juniors Paul Capek and Paul Kelly finished third at district and also qualified for state, as did the Hood River Valley girls doubles team of Brissa Rojas and Vivian Olson, who placed fourth. Capek and Kelly will face Crescent Valley’s Henry Pappas and Bryan Chen in the first round of 5A doubles play. Rojas and Olson will square off in the first round of girls doubles against No. 3 seeds Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson of North Bend.
Friday’s 5A matches are at Portland Tennis Center. Finals in singles and doubles are scheduled for Saturday at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center.
