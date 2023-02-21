A 1-2 finish by Emily Teets and Zoe Mortensen carried the Hood River Valley girls downhill ski racing team to a Mt. Hood League win last week.

The victory at Ski Bowl was the second for the Eagle girls skiers this season; they also won a league meet Jan. 22 at Mt. Hood Meadows. Friday’s race was the sixth of six for skiers, who will next compete in the state championship races March 2-3 at HooDoo.

