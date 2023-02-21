A 1-2 finish by Emily Teets and Zoe Mortensen carried the Hood River Valley girls downhill ski racing team to a Mt. Hood League win last week.
The victory at Ski Bowl was the second for the Eagle girls skiers this season; they also won a league meet Jan. 22 at Mt. Hood Meadows. Friday’s race was the sixth of six for skiers, who will next compete in the state championship races March 2-3 at HooDoo.
Teets won the slalom race with a combined time of 1 minute, 12.56 seconds (runs of 36.89 and 35.67 seconds). Mortensen was second at 1:19.26 (40.76 and 38.5). The Dalles senior Lucy Booth had the second fastest first run of the day of 39.63, but she didn’t complete her second run.
Also scoring for HRV was Delia Skakel, who was 23rd in 1:42.46.
The Dalles was led by Ella Smith, Kailee Klilndt and Kaiya Doty, who were 16th, 17th, and 19th. Smith had the 15th fastest first run of 47.36 which led to a 1:34.41 overall time. Klindt had the 13th fastest second run (1:34.88 total). Doty’s overall time was 1:36.16, which included the eighth-best first run on the day among 50 finishers of 44.95.
Sandy won the six-race girls standings, while Hood River was third behind Grant, and The Dalles was fifth.
On the boys side, Portland’s Cleveland High won the six-race schedule, while The Dalles and Hood River were second and third.
The Riverhawk boys were runner-up on Friday, as Cooper Klindt was third overall with runs of 43.52 and 44.07. Grey Roetcisoender was eighth overall (1:35.91) and teammate Ondrej Necas 15th. Henry Perez figured into the team score for The Dalles with his first run of 47.68, but he didn’t complete his second run.
Hood River was led by Jess Aubert, who was 13th with times of 49.35 and 50.43. Lars Welch had the second fastest first run of 42.37 seconds, but he was less smooth on his second run of 1:03.39. Jaden Johnson was 28th for the Eagles.
