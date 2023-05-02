Hood River Valley’s girls team finished third at Friday’s Kiwanis Twilight track and field meet in Hermiston.
The Eagles won three events, two by junior Simone Tillman. She won the 400 meters in a personal-best 59.45 seconds and the long jump at 16-3.5. The 400 time is No. 6 on the HRV all-time list. Sophomore Sylvaine Farr won the pole vault in a person best 9 feet, 6 inches. Teammate Zoe Todorov was second at 8-6.
Senior Ximena Santillan was second in the 300 hurdles in a personal record 49.81 seconds and third in the 100 hurdles in a season best 17.51 seconds. Senior distance runner Phoebe Wood ran a 5:44.6 1600 meters, which placed her fourth. Junior Cristine Kinoshita was fifth in the 200 and ran a PR 14-second 100 (11th place). Kinoshita, Alex Bronson, Lauraine Smith, and Tillman combined to place third in the 4x400 in 4:16.24.
Also in field events, junior Sydney Barrs was eighth in the long jump at 14-7 and frosh Olive Cochran cleared 4-4 in the high jump.
In the boys meet, HRV was missing some of its athletes (who were competing at the Nike Twilight Relays - see related story) and finished sixth out of 10 scoring teams. Junior Chaz Rockett continues to lower his sprint PRs, clocking 11.78 in the 100 and 23.75 in the 200 at Hermiston. Frosh Jerry Serrano leapt 18-10 to place sixth in the long jump.
The Eagle boys pole vaulters represented well, with senior Robert Wood finishing third at 12-0 and frosh Francisco Solberg fourth, also at 12-0. Both marks were personal bests.
