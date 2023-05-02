Hood River Valley’s girls team finished third at Friday’s Kiwanis Twilight track and field meet in Hermiston.

The Eagles won three events, two by junior Simone Tillman. She won the 400 meters in a personal-best 59.45 seconds and the long jump at 16-3.5. The 400 time is No. 6 on the HRV all-time list. Sophomore Sylvaine Farr won the pole vault in a person best 9 feet, 6 inches. Teammate Zoe Todorov was second at 8-6.

