Hood River Valley’s girls tennis team improved to 9-2 this season, 4-2 in the Northwest Oregon Conference, with wins April 25 against Putnam and April 27 against Canby.
The Eagles, who have dodged rain drops all spring, enjoyed some sunshine last week and were able to catch up a bit on their postponed matches. The Eagles were to play at Wilsonville on Monday and then were scheduled to host Hillsboro on Tuesday to complete their NWOC matches. HRV has a nonleague match on Friday at Catlin Gabel.
Hood River players will be awaiting the results of the district seeding meeting later this week when the field of 32 brackets, with first-round pairings, will be drawn. The 2023 NWOC district tourney is May 8 through 10 at Parkrose High School and Portland Tennis Center (indoors, if needed). The NWOC junior varsity tennis tourney is Friday at Centennial.
Hood River Valley Coach Peg Bogard said this has been an enjoyable season despite the rain, with her team’s nine wins the most since she has been coaching at the school. And of the recent warmer weather: “It is making life much easier for matches and practices.”
“We’ve had a really good season,” Bogard said. “And I think we’ve made a lot of strides in strategy, especially. Getting my players to try different things out there has really been my goal. For the singles players to go to the net; for the doubles players to do some switching and lobbing – which isn’t popular, necessarily, in high school.
“So, it’s been great, and I think everybody has really enjoyed it – has been happy to be out there. That’s my goal.”
Bogard said she guesses that her No. 1 and 2 singles players and No. 1 doubles team could be seeded among the top four spots at the district tourney. Seeding is determined by coaches and, in part, is based on head-to-head matchups, records and past postseason performances.
Tally Godkin and Vivian Olson, a state tourney player last season, will play doubles at district for HRV – and should be seeded in the bracket based on their performances this spring. “They have been playing well,” Bogard said. “I have rotated them also into No. 1 singles. I have three girls who play it. I like to rotate them through; all of them would be successful at (singles).
“It’s good to have all those skills; they’re helpful in each discipline I think.”
Godkin and Olson have lost just once this season as a pair. That defeat came April 4 against Parkrose’s Lucille Salatto and Kim Saechao in a three-set match.
Jenna Hager and Kendall Sales will be the top-seeded singles players for HRV at district. Hager and Sales are each 8-1 this season. Hager’s lone loss in nine matches - as of last week - was to Parkrose’s Shayla Nguyen. Sales also lost during the same match to Cindy Nguyen, who was 11-0 entering this week. The Nguyens are likely to pair up for doubles at district, as they did last year when they advanced to the Class 5A state tournament.
