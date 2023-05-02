Hood River Valley’s girls tennis team improved to 9-2 this season, 4-2 in the Northwest Oregon Conference, with wins April 25 against Putnam and April 27 against Canby.

The Eagles, who have dodged rain drops all spring, enjoyed some sunshine last week and were able to catch up a bit on their postponed matches. The Eagles were to play at Wilsonville on Monday and then were scheduled to host Hillsboro on Tuesday to complete their NWOC matches. HRV has a nonleague match on Friday at Catlin Gabel.

