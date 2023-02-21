Hood River Valley’s 2022-23 girls basketball season, its first in the Northwest Oregon Conference, resumes Friday at Hillsboro, where the Eagles will try to complete a sweep of the Spartans.

HRV defeated Hillsboro, 52-32, on Jan. 24 at Vannet Court. Hood River has two games remaining, as the Eagles conclude their season Feb. 28 at Putnam.

Tags

Recommended for you