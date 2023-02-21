Hood River Valley’s 2022-23 girls basketball season, its first in the Northwest Oregon Conference, resumes Friday at Hillsboro, where the Eagles will try to complete a sweep of the Spartans.
HRV defeated Hillsboro, 52-32, on Jan. 24 at Vannet Court. Hood River has two games remaining, as the Eagles conclude their season Feb. 28 at Putnam.
Hood River split two games this past week, losing to Wilsonville, 82-32, on Feb. 14, and defeating winless Parkrose, 51-33, on Feb. 16.
The home win over Parkrose marked the final home game of HRV seniors Mallory McNerney and Giselle Gonzalez. They were honored in a pre-game ceremony, along with the seniors on the Eagle cheer squad.
Once the game started, HRV needed all the crowd support it could get. Hood River (8-15 overall, 3-9 NWOC) was out-rebounded by Parkrose (0-20, 0-12) in the first half, when the Eagles shot 8 for 28 from the field.
“At Wilsonville, we got behind early and could never get any momentum,” HRV Coach Steve Noteboom said. “We played better against Parkrose and led the entire game, despite poor shooting from the three-point arc.”
The Broncos trailed 10-9 early in the second period but managed one field goal the remainder of the half, as HRV held a 23-12 halftime lead. Parkrose was hurt by its nine first quarter turnovers and 15 in the first half.
Hood River played better in the third quarter when it built a 34-21 lead, but Parkrose closed with an 8-1 scoring run to pull within 35-29 with eight minutes remaining. Hood River scored the first five points of the fourth period, while Parkrose managed just one field goal in the quarter.
Hood River, which shot one for 20 from three-point range, was led in scoring by junior Marina Castaneda’s 23 points. Junior Megan Griggs added 11 and eight rebounds. Grace Rowan led the Eagles in that category with nine.
The final score of the Eagles’ final home game this season was provided by Gonzalez. Rowan found the HRV senior open in the left short-corner and her jumper crawled over the front of the rim just before the final buzzer sounded.
Two days prior at Wilsonville, Hood River turned the ball over 32 times against the league’s second-place team. Rowan led the Eagles with 10 points and eight rebounds.
