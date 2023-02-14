Hood River Valley avenged an earlier-season loss with a come-from-behind girls basketball win over Milwaukie, 52-44, Feb. 7 at Vannet Court.

A balanced scoring attack and unselfish offensive flow, enabled HRV to recover from a nine-point second-half deficit in the Northwest Oregon Conference game. Hood River had lost, 51-30, at Milwaukie on Jan. 6.

