Hood River Valley avenged an earlier-season loss with a come-from-behind girls basketball win over Milwaukie, 52-44, Feb. 7 at Vannet Court.
A balanced scoring attack and unselfish offensive flow, enabled HRV to recover from a nine-point second-half deficit in the Northwest Oregon Conference game. Hood River had lost, 51-30, at Milwaukie on Jan. 6.
The Eagles (7-14 overall, 2-8 NWOC) have three games remaining on the season after Monday’s game at Wilsonville. Hood River split its two league contests last week, losing 71-42 to league leader, La Salle Prep.
Against Milwaukie, Hood River assisted on its first four shots. However, the Eagles trailed 14-10 after one period, largely because of Milwaukie’s ability to beat the home team off the dribble and get to the basket. The Mustangs were 8-for-10 from the foul line in the opening quarter.
The game’s polish wore off in the second period as fatigue set in for both squads. Missed layups and turnovers were the norm, as Milwaukie (7-12, 3-7) closed the half on a 5-0 run.
Shooting woes continued for Milwaukie in the third quarter, although the Mustangs scored the first basket of the period to build their largest lead, 30-21. That’s when the Eagles started warming up.
Abby Schrankel nailed a 3-pointer off an assist from Ryann Rosselle to start a 15-4 scoring run. Megan Griggs, who finished with 11 points, scored low and Mallory McNerney added another bucket off a Rosselle assist to pull the Eagles within 32-28.
Senior post Aubrey Miller responded with a close-in basket for Milwaukie, but HRV scored the final eight points of the period. Schrankel found Griggs for an open 3-pointer; Griggs then scored low to pull Hood River within 34-33. The Eagles took the lead for good — outside of two fourth-quarter ties — on McNerney’s three-point play on a rebound follow basket. The game’s final deadlock was 38-38 with 4:43 remaining. McNerney made a 3-pointer off a Castaneda assist and Grace Rowan added a jumper off a clear dribble for a 43-38 HRV lead. Schrankel sealed the win for the Eagles on back-to-back 3-pointers — the second with 1:30 remaining to give HRV a 50-41 advantage.
Castaneda finished with 14 points, McNerney added 10 and Schrankel nine. HRV’s eight 3-pointers came from five different players. The Eagles assisted on 12 of their 21 field goals.
There would be no comeback Feb. 10 vs. visiting La Salle. The seventh-ranked Falcons (15-5, 8-2) jumped out to a 21-2 first quarter lead behind their press and stingy half-court defense. Though it was a much different point spread at the end than when the two teams played Jan. 9 (a 68-26 La Salle win), the visitors were effective in converting HRV turnovers into points. Three turnovers fueled the Falcons’ 9-0 start, for example.
Castaneda led Hood River in scoring with 11 points, while Griggs added nine.
