A 16-point non-league win against visiting Mt. View of Vancouver came at a good time for the Hood River Valley’s girls basketball team.

The Eagles were in the midst of a three-game Northwest Oregon Conference losing streak with a tough stretch of games on the horizon. HRV (6-13 overall, 1-7 NWOC) responded with a 52-36, victory over the visiting Mt. View Thunder (6-10) on Feb. 2.

Tags

Recommended for you