A 16-point non-league win against visiting Mt. View of Vancouver came at a good time for the Hood River Valley’s girls basketball team.
The Eagles were in the midst of a three-game Northwest Oregon Conference losing streak with a tough stretch of games on the horizon. HRV (6-13 overall, 1-7 NWOC) responded with a 52-36, victory over the visiting Mt. View Thunder (6-10) on Feb. 2.
Coach Steve Noteboom’s team burst out to a quick offensive start with a familiar face knocking down long-range shots. Julia Rowan started the game with a left corner 3-pointer off a kick-out pass from Marina Castaneda 30 seconds in and the Eagles were off and running. She made a long 2-pointer before nailing another trey — also off a Castaneda assist — and HRV led 8-7.
Not to be outdone, Castaneda got into the scoring act, making two free throws and then an elbow jumper (off a Rowan assist). She wasn’t finished, adding two more treys before the end of the period, the second coming as the buzzer sounded which gave HRV an 18-9 advantage.
The offensive pace slowed in the second quarter, but not Rowan’s hot hand. She made another 3-pointer to close the first-half scoring and give HRV a 26-17 lead. Mt. View hung around in the second half, but it had no answer for Castaneda’s all-around play. The junior wing, who at times this season has been hampered by foul trouble, played most of the game and finished with 16 points and eight assists. Hood River assisted on 12 of its 20 field goals.
The score was 39-28 early in the final quarter, when Castaneda found Mallory McNerney on a slide down the lane. McNerney, who finished with 11 points, was fouled, and completed the three-point play to start a 13-2 Eagle scoring run down the stretch. Castaneda would later assist on another McNerney basket, yet another from Megan Griggs before scoring herself to make the score 48-30.
Rowan added 15 points for HRV, including a final basket for the home team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.