A difference in one or two possessions often means the difference in the outcome of a basketball game. Hood River Valley knows that all too well after losing two close girls contests this past week.
The Eagles (5-7 overall, 0-2 Intermountain Conference) lost 54-52 to Vancouver’s Mt. View on Jan. 25 and then dropped its second league game at home Jan. 28 to Redmond, 36-32.
“It was an even game throughout,” Eagle Coach Steve Noteboom said of the Redmond contest. “Defensively, it was our best game of the year. We held a good offensive team to just 36 points. The problem is we could not score and gave up too many offense rebounds.”
Hood River shot 35% for the game, but in the fourth quarter the Eagles were 2-for-8 – 0-for-5 on 3-pointers. HRV also had 13 of its 20 turnovers in the second half.
Marina Castaneda led Hood River in scoring with 13 points, but she needed 18 attempts to get there. Ryan Rosselle was 3-for-6 from the field for six points and had the same number of rebounds.
Hood River trailed most of the Mt. View contest, but the Eagles came back late only to let their lead slip away in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to get the lead with a couple of minutes left in the game and made some defensive lapses which allowed them to get the lead and beat us by two,” Noteboom explained. “Overall, I thought we played well.
“We reached our three main game goals (.8 points per possession, get 75% of defensive rebounds and keep our turnover percentage below 25). Defensively, it was not our best game; we want to keep teams under 45 points a game and were not able to do that.”
Offensively, Castaneda set two school records. She scored 36 points, eclipsing Tonja Hill’s total of 30, and made 13 shot attempts (previous mark was 11 by Tracy Sanguras). Rosselle also had a good game with 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds; teammate Megan Griggs added seven boards.
Hood River’s upcoming schedule includes a rivalry game on Thursday against The Dalles. The Riverhawks (2-9 overall, 0-2 IMC) are coming off a long COVID protocol, but did play twice last week.
“Both teams are hungry for their first league win,” Noteboom said. “I think it will be a really good match-up and an exciting game.”
Hood River last beat The Dalles in varsity girls basketball on Feb. 20, 2018, when the Riverhawks won a nail biter, 44-43. The Riverhawks have won five in a row since.
