When 12 seniors said goodbye after last baseball season it freed up a lot of seats on the Hood River Valley team bus, but it didn’t do the Eagle lineup any favors – to say the least.
Eagle underclassmen had to scratch and claw for most spots in the lineup a year ago, which may turn out to be a good thing this spring, as second-year Coach Max Reitz explains. “I think we’ll face a lot of teams (this season) where we have to scratch out a win,” he said. “We have just a lot of inexperienced players.
“But I got to tell you a couple of things. No. 1, and this is no disrespect to last year’s team, but this year’s group is absolutely a pleasure to be around. They are hungry, they are coachable, they want to get better. We had a solid turnout for our preseason workouts. The other thing … with this group is they’re very athletic. They’re clearly, as a group, more athletic than last year’s team.”
Senior pitcher Jake Von Lubken is the lone player with extensive varsity playing time. The righty was a first-team all-league pitcher but wasn’t a full-time position player when he wasn’t on the mound, Reitz said. Yet, having an all-league player to build around – and a pitcher at that – is a positive.
“I think we’ll pitch well. Von Lubken will be every bit as good as last year,” Reitz said of his right-hander, who has signed to play next season at Linn-Benton Community College. “He should be a very good high school pitcher. His arm seems healthy. He’s stronger. He’s worked to develop a better off-speed pitch.”
Jordan Webber worked his way into the pitching rotation late last season. The junior left-hander developed into a steady performer for the Eagles. He’ll be in the lineup full-time at first base, Reitz said.
“Webber will catch a lot of people by surprise,” Reitz said. “I don’t think a lot of people recognized how good he was for us the second half of the season. … I expect those two could keep us in some games. We’ve got more pitching depth than last year. This year we could easily go six deep.”
Offensively, Reitz said, the Eagles will be a work in progress. “We’re going to be really vulnerable offensively,” he said. “I anticipate struggling to score runs all year long. If we win games this year, we’ll win games like that, low scoring with pitching and defense. We’ll have to figure out how to push a few runs across.
“Webber as an offensive player right now looks like our best hitter and plays solid first base,” the coach said. “The rest of the crew is just a bunch of new names that you will recognize from other sports. Grady Williams started a few games for us as a sophomore on the varsity last year. He’s going to have a huge role for us this year. I expect he’ll be our starting shortstop most games and he’ll be batting leadoff for us. That’s a big jump for that kid. After that it’s just inexperience.”
Reitz said he thinks HRV can be a good defensive team, eventually. “We’re inexperienced everywhere, outside Webber and Von Lubken,” he said.
Hood River joins the Northwest Oregon Conference, which Reitz said will be deeper than the Intermountain Conference. “The conference will be a little harder than last year’s conference,” he said. “We faced good teams last year in the conference – we played good out of conference games. (But) I think that this conference will have just more depth.”
The Eagles lost 8-2 in the first round of the 5A state playoffs last spring to visiting Putnam, which joins HRV this season in the NWOC along with other state playoff teams La Salle Prep and Wilsonville. The Kingsmen return all but two graduated seniors to their roster this spring. La Salle also has the majority of its team back from a season ago.
Hood River was scheduled to play a jamboree in Sandy on Monday and has games at Scappoose on Wednesday and at home on Friday against St. Helens.
“We have coachable, athletic kids – that’s a good clay to have in your hands,” Reitz said. “On the other hand, they are really inexperienced.”
NWOC baseball notes: Wilsonville, Putnam and La Salle finished in that order in the NWOC a year ago. Canby and Centennial joined the league – along with HRV – when the OSAA adjusted the enrollment classifications to start the 2022 school year. Canby advanced to the Class 6A state championship contest in 2022. Nine players from the Cougars’ 19-13 team return, but most of those returnees, like Hood River, lack varsity experience. The Cougars, who graduated nine seniors, entered the playoffs as the No. 14 seed. Wilsonville graduated eight seniors and returns 6-foot-5 right-hander Justin Schramm, a junior, and sophomore catcher/pitcher Mark Wiepert, who was honorable mention all-league as a freshman.
