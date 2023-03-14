DSC_5056.jpg

Hood River Valley head coach Max Reitz talks to his team during a post game. The Eagles enter this season in a new conference and almost entirely new team.

 CGN photo/file

When 12 seniors said goodbye after last baseball season it freed up a lot of seats on the Hood River Valley team bus, but it didn’t do the Eagle lineup any favors – to say the least.

Eagle underclassmen had to scratch and claw for most spots in the lineup a year ago, which may turn out to be a good thing this spring, as second-year Coach Max Reitz explains. “I think we’ll face a lot of teams (this season) where we have to scratch out a win,” he said. “We have just a lot of inexperienced players.

