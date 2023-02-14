Hood River Valley’s boys swim team captured the Northwest Oregon Conference district meet championship last weekend at Parkrose High School.
The Eagles clinched the title with their runner-up finish and the 26 points they earned in the meet’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Hood River Valley and Canby battled the entire meet. The Cougars took the early lead, 91-55, buoyed by a 38-point showing — 1-2-5 finish — in the meet’s third event, the 200-yard individual medley.
Canby maintained the top spot until the Eagles took the lead for good in the 100 butterfly. Lucas Elliott was fifth, Kaitaro Hawkins sixth, Max Webster eighth and Charlie Marcotte 11th, combining for 26 points in the event. That gave HRV a 113-108 lead, with six events remaining. Hood River steadily built on its margin, but Coach Shelly Rawding’s team didn’t clinch the title until it completed a clean race in the final event, the 400 free relay.
Canby won the race in 3 minutes, 36.37 seconds to 3:41.17 for the Eagles, who had Jackson Bullock, Elijah Adams, Hawkins, Caiden Titus swim 100-yard legs. The runner-up finish pushed HRV’s team total to 254, while Canby was second with 240. The Cougars won the girls team championship with 332 points, while HRV was second with 230.5. Hood River had one first-place finish, as Michelle Graves, Delaney Hackett, Abby Tomlinson, and Emma Titus won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:48.08.
The winners in each event automatically qualified for this weekend’s OSAA Class 5A state championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. Other swimmers from around the state qualified as wild card entrants, based on their times compared to other districts.
Hood River Valley qualified all six of its relays — three boys and three girls — and the Eagles also had individual qualifiers in Emma Titus in the girls 100 freestyle, and Caiden Titus in the boys 100 and 200 freestyle.
HRV’s Rawding, the NWOC boys coach of the year, said, “It was a super close (team) race between our boys and Canby, but our boys pulled out the win.”
The Eagles’ depth proved the difference, as HRV did not win an event, but scored heavily with five individual third-place finishes, for example, vs. zero for Canby (a 60-point Eagle advantage).
HRV had two second place finishes in boys individual events. Juniors Bullock and Adams went 2-3 in the 50 free; Titus was second in the 100 free to go along with his third place in the 200 free. Also placing third in individual races for the Eagles were Hawkins in the 200 individual medley, Adams in the 500 free, and Gavin Hackett in the 100 backstroke.
Senior Elliott added a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, and a fifth in the 100 butterfly. Hawkins was sixth in the fly; Bullock was fifth in the 100 free; Rohan Faber was fourth in the 500 free; and Zayd Ziada was fifth in the 100 back.
HRV also was second in the 200 free relay (Bullock, Adams, Elliott, Titus) and third in the 200 medley relay (Ziada, Elliott, Hawkins, and Max Webster). Also scoring boys team points for the Eagles at district were junior Owen Sheppard, who dropped six seconds off his prelim time in the 200 free consolation final and also placed in the 100 free; and Forrest Hedberg in the 500 free.
The HRV girls also had numerous district placers, including some who lowered their personal bests by sizable margins between the prelims and finals. In the 200 free, for example, Maya Arndt was fourth and dropped her PR to 2:11.47 after swimming 2:17.03 in the prelims. Teammate Avery Walker was 11th in the race.
Michelle Graves was third in the 200 IM and teammates Kylin Elliott and Andrea Romero were 11th and 12th. In the 50 free, Sophia Cross tied for third and Sophia Helleberg was sixth. Hackett and Cross finished 4-5 in the 100 butterfly. Helleberg added a seventh-place finish in the 100 free; and Arndt, Leah Sandoval and Walker were 4-10 and 11 in the 500 free.
Hackett was fifth in the 100 backstroke, and teammate Sandoval and Mackenzie Thurner were seventh and 11th, respectively. In the meet’s final individual event, Michelle Graves was fifth and Kylin Elliott 10th.
Also advancing to the state finals for HRV were the other two relay teams. The 200-medley relay was third in 2:03.9 and members included Hackett, Graves, Cross and Helleberg. The 400-freestyle relay of Cross, Helleberg, Tomlinson and Emma Titus was second in 3:56.31.
