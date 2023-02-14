Hood River Valley’s boys swim team captured the Northwest Oregon Conference district meet championship last weekend at Parkrose High School.

The Eagles clinched the title with their runner-up finish and the 26 points they earned in the meet’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Hood River Valley and Canby battled the entire meet. The Cougars took the early lead, 91-55, buoyed by a 38-point showing — 1-2-5 finish — in the meet’s third event, the 200-yard individual medley.

Tags

Recommended for you