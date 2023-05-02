Hood River Valley’s boys tennis team beat Putnam, 7-0, in a Northwest Oregon Conference dual match April 25, but the Eagles lost a day later at La Salle Prep.

The Eagles were to host Wilsonville on Monday and then scheduled to play at Hillsboro on Tuesday to complete their NWOC matches. Hood River players will then await the results of the district seeding meeting on Wednesday when brackets with first-round pairings will be drawn up. The 2023 NWOC district tourney is May 8 and 10 at Parkrose High School and Portland Tennis Center (indoors, if needed).

