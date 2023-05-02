Hood River Valley’s boys tennis team beat Putnam, 7-0, in a Northwest Oregon Conference dual match April 25, but the Eagles lost a day later at La Salle Prep.
The Eagles were to host Wilsonville on Monday and then scheduled to play at Hillsboro on Tuesday to complete their NWOC matches. Hood River players will then await the results of the district seeding meeting on Wednesday when brackets with first-round pairings will be drawn up. The 2023 NWOC district tourney is May 8 and 10 at Parkrose High School and Portland Tennis Center (indoors, if needed).
The NWOC junior varsity tennis tourney is Friday at Wilsonville.
The LaSalle match on April 26 featured the Falcons’ defending NWOC singles and doubles champions. Last year’s singles winner, Aiden McBride, topped HRV’s Jenner Baumhackl in No. singles, 6-1, 6-0. Eldon Nichols and Breslin Nichols won the 2022 district doubles crown and won their match in the April 26 dual over HRV’s Zayd Ziada and Lewis Heck, 6-3, 6-1.
HRV’s Juan Pablo Meyer Cortes won at No. 3 singles over Niko Spielvogel, 7-6, 6-2. Meyer Cortes improved his record to 8-1 this season, including a 3-0 singles mark in NWOC play.
The Eagles (9-3) did not lose a set against Putnam, as Baumhackl, Finbar O’Donoghue, and Oscar Avalos won in singles. Earning wins for Coach Jon Hiatt’s HRV squad at doubles were: Ziada and Heck at No. 1; John Hotchkiss and Isiah Poole at No. 2; and Van Aiken and Judah Caudill at No. 3.
