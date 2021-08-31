Gorge Sports Schedule - Aug. 31 - Sept. 8

Cross Country

Sept. 4

The Dalles, Hood River at Ultimook Race, Hydrangea Ranch, Tillamook, 9 a.m.

Football

Sept. 2

SCHEDULE CHANGE: Hillsboro at Hood River, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3

Columbia at Goldendale, 7 p.m.

Forest Grove at The Dalles, 7 p.m.; 

South Wasco at Pine Eagle, 3 p.m.

Powder Valley at Dufur, 7 p.m.

Lyle at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4

Crane at Sherman, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 31

Hood River at Barlow, 6 p.m.

Sept. 2

La Grande at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 4

Trout Lake at Corbett, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 1

St. Helens at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7

The Dalles at Scappoose, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Aug. 31

Lyle at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

Sept. 1

Hood River at Gladstone, 6 p.m.

Sept. 2

North Marion at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.

Horizon Christian at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

South Wasco County vs. Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.

South Wasco County at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Glenwood at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.

Sept. 3

Columbia at Riverside, 2:30 p.m.

St. Paul at Dufur, 11 a.m.

Crane at Dufur, 3 p.m.

Sept. 4

Crane at Sherman, noon

Sept. 7

Hood River at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Ione at Dufur, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Horizon Christian, 5 p.m.

Bickleton at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at South Wasco County, 5 p.m.

Condon at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Sept. 8

The Dalles at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.