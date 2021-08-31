Gorge Sports Schedule - Aug. 31 - Sept. 8
Cross Country
Sept. 4
The Dalles, Hood River at Ultimook Race, Hydrangea Ranch, Tillamook, 9 a.m.
Football
Sept. 2
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Hillsboro at Hood River, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3
Columbia at Goldendale, 7 p.m.
Forest Grove at The Dalles, 7 p.m.;
South Wasco at Pine Eagle, 3 p.m.
Powder Valley at Dufur, 7 p.m.
Lyle at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4
Crane at Sherman, 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Aug. 31
Hood River at Barlow, 6 p.m.
Sept. 2
La Grande at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 4
Trout Lake at Corbett, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sept. 1
St. Helens at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7
The Dalles at Scappoose, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Aug. 31
Lyle at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
Sept. 1
Hood River at Gladstone, 6 p.m.
Sept. 2
North Marion at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Horizon Christian at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
South Wasco County vs. Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.
South Wasco County at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Glenwood at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Sept. 3
Columbia at Riverside, 2:30 p.m.
St. Paul at Dufur, 11 a.m.
Crane at Dufur, 3 p.m.
Sept. 4
Crane at Sherman, noon
Sept. 7
Hood River at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Ione at Dufur, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Horizon Christian, 5 p.m.
Bickleton at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at South Wasco County, 5 p.m.
Condon at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Sept. 8
The Dalles at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
