The Dalles boys ski team and select girls and boys skiers from Hood River and The Dalles, will compete this week in the 2022 OISRA State Championships.
The meet begins Thursday at Mt. Hood Meadows. Girls giant slalom and boys slalom will have two runs on Thursday. The girls giant slalom will be held on the Middlefork course; the boys slalom on the Stadium course.
On Friday, the girls move to the Stadium course for the slalom, and boys will compete in giant slalom on the Middlefork course. First runs each day begin at 10:15 a.m.; second runs at 1:15 p.m. Placing is based on the combined two runs.
Between 15-20 scoring teams are expected to compete in the state meet, along with individual qualifiers.
The Dalles boys are competing as a team. The Riverhawks tied with Sandy in the Mt. Hood League standings. Competing for The Dalles boys this season were: Henry Perez, who finished seventh overall in the league’s individual standings; Cooper Klindt, who was ninth; Grey Roetcisoender, tenth; Joe Codding, 16th; Bucky Wilkonson, 24th; Paul Kelly, 30th; Mattieu Poiraud, 36th; and Peyton Beeks, 39th.
Two Riverhawk girls skiiers qualified for state as individuals: Lucy Booth in giant slalom and slalom, and Ella Smith in giant slalom. Booth was tied for seventh overall in the Mt. Hood League combined individual standings and Smith was 13th. Others who competed this season for The Dalles’ girls team were: Fiona Dunlap and Ashley Quisenberry, who were tied for 21st; Wren Greely, finished 28th; and Kailee Klindt.
Hood River Valley has four skiers competing in individual competition at state: Thorsen Welch and Caiden Titus for the boys, and Emily Teets and Maya Corcoran for the girls. Welch and Teets will compete in both slalom and giant slalom; Titus and Corcoran will compete in slalom.
Teets won all three Mt. Hood League races she entered this winter and, despite missing three races, was ranked third overall in the combined individual standings. Corcoran was ranked 14th; teammate Delia Skakel, 18th; and Anne Johnson, 30th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.