The boys and girls golf teams at The Dalles and Hood River Valley high schools enjoyed success at the OSAA Class 5A District 1 regional golf tournament May 9-10 at Heron Lakes Golf Course in Portland with players from both teams qualifying for the state tournament.
Led by junior Joe Codding’s back-to-back rounds of 80, the Riverhawk boys squad took second place with a team score of 703 to advance to the state tourney May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis. Riverhawk sophomore Katelyn Vassar shot a two-round total of 190 to take fifth place and qualify for the 5A girls state tournament May 16-17 at Emerald Valley Golf Resort in Creswell.
The Dalles boys squad, guided by Coach Dan Telles, finished second to Wilsonville (683). The Hawks had a season-best 18-hole score of 343 in the first round, followed by a 360 second- round score.
“I’m really proud of these guys because they’re peaking at the right time,” said Telles. “They’re playing up to their potential which is awesome. Playing on the Big Blue Course in the second round, they really had to battle, and their scores went up after playing on the easier Greenback Course in the first round.
“This is a fantastic group of kids who are young, and they’ll be back among the top teams again next year.”
Codding, who has been the Hawks’ No. 1 player all season, played the best two-round tournament in his The Dalles High School golf career. He had five birdies and finished three strokes behind regional medalist Evan Hoobler of Wilsonville.
“Getting an 80 in the first round for my personal best, I felt kind of shocked and so to turn around and do it again in the second round, I was quite happy about that,” said Codding. “I like this course and it’s the first time playing on it. I was able to take advantage of the holes that I could. It’s so fun being here with my teammates for two days and we just had a blast on this course. Everything’s coming together and we’re heading to state, which should be a lot of fun.
“We shocked ourselves and I think we shocked a few of the other teams here. too.”
The Hawks’ six-member squad of Codding, Keeler Lawson, Kenneth Miller, Leighton Voodre and brothers Chase and Connor Sam helped propel The Dalles to its runner-up finish in the regional. Intermountain Conference teams Redmond and Ridgeview and Northwest Oregon Conference teams Scappoose, La Salle and St. Helens participated. The Hawks played a practice round on the Greenback Course May 8, which proved to be an advantage for them.
“At the end of our conference tournament last week, I thought only Joe and I would be going after we qualified individually, but it’s really cool that our whole team gets to go, so I’m pretty excited about that,” said Miller. “We didn’t have any tournaments two years ago and we didn’t have any real official tournaments last year either, but we did practice a lot the previous two years. It was helpful having a practice round here before the tournament. It helped us in mapping it out and know where you want to place your tee shots and know where you want to hit them and what your aim points should be.”
In the second round May 10, Lawson shot a personal-best score of 83, Codding tied his personal best of 80, Miller shot 90 and Connor Sam shot 107.
“It feels good to be going to state and I think we definitely surprised ourselves,” said Lawson. “This definitely exceeds all of my expectations for the season. I figured that we definitely had a good chance and so we really did pretty good.”
For Sam, who is the Hawks’ only senior, advancing to the state tourney is a career highlight.
“It’s pretty cool to be going to the state tournament,” said Sam. “We went to the tournament last year, too, but it was unofficial because of COVID restrictions (nonsanctioned by OSAA) and we didn’t have to qualify as a team. This year we actually qualified for it, and we played good here. My teammates improved a lot this year and we’ll see what we can do at state.”
HRV duo qualifies for state
HRV freshman Davis Kerr and junior Keirnan Chown qualified individually in the boys regional. Kerr followed his personal-best score of 81 in the first round with a 92 in the second round May 10 for a total of 173. Chown shot 90 on both days for a score of 180.
The Eagles girls squad of junior Maysie Kern, Sierra Muenzer, Sierra Lavoie and Kristen Fox had a two-round score of 934 for seventh place in the tourney. Kern led the Eagles in the first round with a 93.
The Eagles followed by shooting higher scores in the second round, as they totaled 504, with their top four golfers each shooting scores of over 120. The Eagles girls didn’t have any qualifiers for the girls state tournament.
The Dalles’ Vassar makes state
Katelynn Vassar had a successful tournament, as she shot a personal-best score of 92 in the first round and followed with a second-round score of 98. Elizabeth Richardson of Redmond won the regional medalist award with a score of 160.
“I feel really good because this was the best two rounds that I’ve had all year,” said Vassar. “The Blue Course is a little harder than the Green Course, but I like it. This was one of the goals that I set for myself at the beginning of the year. I had two goals actually, which was to break 100, which I’ve done three times and to go to state. I ended up having a great two-day score and I’m very excited to be going to state.”
The Hawks had three girls players in the tourney, as sophomore Nellie Wilkinson and junior Paige Compton were also competing in Portland. Wilkinson was 23rd out of 38 golfers. Compton placed 35th.
“Maybe next year I can go to state,” said Wilkinson. “I had some good tournaments, and I shot a season-best score of 92 in Prineville a few weeks ago. I had 97 in the first round, but then I had a really rough time in the second round … I can live with my score in the first round. I’m going to practice more this summer and I think I’ll be better next year.
“I’m very excited for Katelynn. She’s a really good golfer; she’s worked really hard and I’m happy that her work paid off and she deserves this.”
