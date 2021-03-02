Updated as of Feb. 28

Cross Country

March 3: The Dalles at Crook County; Hood River at Pendleton.

March 6: Columbia at White Salmon Invite.

March 10: Hood River at The Dalles.

Girls Soccer

March 2: Columbia at Castle Rock

March 4: Hood River at Franklin; The Dalles at Riverside; La Center at Columbia

March 6: Hermiston at The Dalles

March 9: Columbia at Goldendale; Hermiston at Hood River

Boys Soccer

March 2: Horizon at Damascus; Trout Lake at Riverside Christian (WA.)

March 4: Riverside at The Dalles

March 5: Hood River at Franklin; Willamette Valley at Horizon

March 6: Pendleton at The Dalles

March 8: Horizon at Central Christian; Trout Lake at Columbia Christian

March 9: Hood River at Pendleton

Football

March 5: Hood River at La Salle; Columbia at Castle Rock; South Wasco at Prairie City; Pilot Rock at Dufur

Volleyball

March 2: Hood River at Redmond; Columbia at Castle Rock; Glenwood/Klickitat at Dufur; Sherman at Arlington/Ione

March 3: Ridgeview at The Dalles

March 4: Columbia at La Center; Trout Lake at Dufur; Lyle at South Wasco; Echo at Sherman

March 6: The Dalles, Ridgeview at Hermiston; Crook County at Hood River

March 9: The Dalles at Hood River; Goldendale at Columbia; Dufur at Lyle; Glenwood/Klickitat at Trout Lake; Sherman at Condon