Updated as of Feb. 28
Cross Country
March 3: The Dalles at Crook County; Hood River at Pendleton.
March 6: Columbia at White Salmon Invite.
March 10: Hood River at The Dalles.
Girls Soccer
March 2: Columbia at Castle Rock
March 4: Hood River at Franklin; The Dalles at Riverside; La Center at Columbia
March 6: Hermiston at The Dalles
March 9: Columbia at Goldendale; Hermiston at Hood River
Boys Soccer
March 2: Horizon at Damascus; Trout Lake at Riverside Christian (WA.)
March 4: Riverside at The Dalles
March 5: Hood River at Franklin; Willamette Valley at Horizon
March 6: Pendleton at The Dalles
March 8: Horizon at Central Christian; Trout Lake at Columbia Christian
March 9: Hood River at Pendleton
Football
March 5: Hood River at La Salle; Columbia at Castle Rock; South Wasco at Prairie City; Pilot Rock at Dufur
Volleyball
March 2: Hood River at Redmond; Columbia at Castle Rock; Glenwood/Klickitat at Dufur; Sherman at Arlington/Ione
March 3: Ridgeview at The Dalles
March 4: Columbia at La Center; Trout Lake at Dufur; Lyle at South Wasco; Echo at Sherman
March 6: The Dalles, Ridgeview at Hermiston; Crook County at Hood River
March 9: The Dalles at Hood River; Goldendale at Columbia; Dufur at Lyle; Glenwood/Klickitat at Trout Lake; Sherman at Condon
