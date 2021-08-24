Eagles look to continue IMC girls soccer success
By Joe Petshow
Columbia Gorge News
Hood River Valley’s girls soccer program will seek to capitalize on a late run last season which resulted in a runner-up district playoff finish in the Intermountain Conference.
The Eagles finished fourth among six teams in the 2020-021 COVID-shortened, six-week season this past spring, losing 2-0 to Ridgeview in the district championship game. HRV used an unbeaten streak – over five matches — to advance to the title game. Coach Amanda Orand’s team (4-5-3 overall, 1-0-3 league) gelled as a unit and the Eagles are hoping for similar results this fall with eight newcomers on varsity.
“We have 11 returning players and eight new athletes joining our squad, so a lot of our time will be spent learning how to play with one another — understanding each teammate’s strengths and seeing how we fit together as a team,” Orand said. “I’m excited to watch our team come together and support one another on and off the field.
“With lots of new faces, we will rely heavily on good communication.”
The Eagles graduated eight players from the district runner-up team, including the IMC’s co-player of the year Mira Olson, a center midfielder, and fellow first-team all-leaguer, forward Vanesa Preciado. That necessitates some changes up front, but the midfield and back row are experienced, led by senior Amelia Huxtable. Orand, in her third season as head coach, is moving Huxtable to center midfield, where she can organize the team and facilitate ball movement and possession.
“She played as center back last year and made some big saves,” Orand said of the first-team all-leaguer.
Senior Alyssa Martinez returns at keeper. “We will look for her leadership defensively and vocal motivation,” Orand said.
The new center back is senior Ana Ruby Juarez, who Orand said the Eagles will rely on for her “speed and strength … for tracking down passes that pop through our back line.” Juarez was an honorable mention all-league pick last season.
Orand said senior True Becker “has stepped up into a leadership position for our team this year. We will utilize her speed, strength and ability to take players on along the wing.
“We are lucky to have a back line that consists of four returning players who have had a short season last February to play together,” Orand said. “Offensively, we welcome some new faces in the midfield.”
That group includes frosh Lucy Dierker and Ocean Rivera. Orand said classmate Julia Rowan will have an impact at the forward position, and senior Emily Sullenger will provide speed up front and determination to win the ball.
HRV girls soccer notes: The Eagles are scheduled to play in a jamboree Friday at Adrian Nelson High in Clackamas; HRV’s first match is Sept. 1 against visiting St. Helens. New among the coaching staff is JV coach, Roxana Gomez. Orand said, “She has already been a fabulous addition to our program. She is a fantastic leader and role model for our players.” Gomez played soccer at Warner Pacific University in Portland and is a HRV alumna. So, too, are volunteer coaches Cristina and Vanessa Silva (sisters). Cristina is the defensive coordinator, and Vanesa, who just finished four years playing college soccer, will train HRV goalkeepers. HRV has lost just three league matches in the past nine years, in the Columbia River (through 2017) and Intermountain conferences. The Eagles last won a state playoff match in 2015.
Large turnout boosts optimism for Riverhawks
By Mike Weber
For Columbia Gorge News
The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team begins another season less than five months after concluding a six-week spring schedule in April that was shortened because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Lady Riverhawks, guided by eighth-year Coach Colby Tonn, will continue to build on the success they had in the spring, which concluded with a 4-4-1 record.
“I’m excited to have 34 girls total for both our varsity and JV squads and it’s just great to have such a good turnout,” said Tonn, whose squad started practice Aug. 16. “We’re going to miss the six seniors that we had during the spring, because they were key members of our team. All of our underclassmen are coming back though and that’s a good sign that they enjoyed being on the team.”
With a strong group of experienced returning players, including nine seniors, the Riverhawks will be focusing on continuing their success in the fall, while they’re hoping to be Intermountain Conference league contenders again.
Those seniors who will provide leadership include Emily Adams, Brenda Cabrera, Dannely Dominquez, Maria Eudave, Vivian Harrah, Alexia Otero-Bzezi, Haylie Solberg and Kendall Webber. Harrah was an IMC first-team all-league selection and Adams was a second-team choice by a vote of coaches.
Five of six starting defenders return, including senior twin sisters Alexandra and Yoko Clack, junior Naomi Heredia and senior twins Marissa and Monica Rojas-Soto. Marissa was an IMC second team all-leaguer, and Monica earned honorable mention.
“It’s nice knowing what to expect and knowing what our strengths and weaknesses are helps us accentuate everything,” said Tonn. “It’s nice that the girls have such a positive attitude and it’s great seeing how everyone appears to be on the same page. Our depth and the way the girls played together so well in the spring allowed us to win some games and I think that’s going to carry over for us this season.”
The Dalles begins it’s 13-game schedule with a 4:30 p.m. nonleague home game Monday against the Riverside Pirates at the Wahtonka soccer field. The Riverhawks’ nine-game IMC schedule starts with a Sept. 28 contest on the road against the Pendleton Buckaroos.
“Our league is tough, and Pendleton is going to be better than they were last season,” said Tonn. “Hood River and Ridgeview are always tough, and Redmond returns lots of their starters. We’re going to have a competitive league schedule, so if you don’t bring it every game, then you’re not going to be happy with the results. No matter who we’re up against though, the girls feel that if we play our game and work hard, then we’ll have a good result.”
The Dalles had some notable highlights in the spring, which included a 1-0 victory March 25 over the defending IMC champion Ridgeview Ravens (the first win ever over Ridgeview). The Dalles also had a 0-0 tie versus the Hood River Valley Eagles in an April 1 contest, which marked just the second time in 11 years that the Riverhawks didn’t lose to Hood River in the regular season. The Riverhawks concluded the season April 7 with a 1-0 loss at home to the Eagles in the IMC district playoffs.
The Dalles will rely on sophomore forward Amyrah Hill to help lead the offense. Hill and graduated senior Courtney Hert were the Riverhawks’ leading scorers in the spring with four goals apiece. The defense will be led by sophomore goalkeeper Katlyne Sorensen.
“Amyrah is definitely a lethal force in front of the goal, and we’ll be looking to create opportunities for her and hopefully see her score some goals,” said Tonn. “Losing Kierstin White (graduated), who was an IMC second team all-league goalkeeper, definitely hurts us. Katlyne worked hard last season with our assistant coach Jesus Granados. She put in a lot of time during the offseason too doing goalkeeper drills to get ready to step into the role as our goalkeeper.”
STATS
HRV Girls Soccer
Through The Years
Overall League
Season Record Record
(Win-Loss-Tie)
2013 7-5-2 4-0-2
2014 8-5-3 6-0-0
2015 9-5-2 5-0-1
2016 11-4-0 6-0-0
2017 9-4-2 5-0-1
2018 7-6-2 7-2-1
2019 9-6-0 9-1-0
2020 4-5-3 1-0-3
64-40-14 43-3-8
Intermountain Conference
Girls Soccer 2020-21
League Overall
School Record Record
Redmond 3-0-2 6-2-2
Ridgeview 2-1-2 5-5-2
The Dalles 2-1-1 4-4-1
Hood River Valley 1-0-3 4-5-3
Pendleton 1-4-0 1-9-0
Crook County 0-3-0 0-6-0
