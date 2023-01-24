It was a Gorge girls sweep in race No. 2 of the 2023 Mt. Hood Ski League season on Sunday at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Hood River Valley’s Emily Teets and Zoe Mortensen finished 1-2, and Lucy Booth of The Dalles was third in the combined two runs of slalom racing.
Teets, who also won race No. 1 also at Meadows two weeks ago, bested the 55-skier field of competitors who completed two runs. Her runs of 32.45 seconds and 32.22 gave her a combined run of 1:04.67. Mortensen and Booth were about six seconds slower, with the HRV skier holding a slim advantage, 1:10.81 to 1:10.98. Booth had the second-fastest first run of 33.62 seconds, while Mortensen was quicker on the second run in 35.73.
Ella Smith of The Dalles was 13th overall, teammate Kaiya Doty was 15th and Kailee Klindt 25th. Hood River’s other top four finishers were Delia Skakel in 19th place and Anni Richardson in 38th. Trout Lake was led by Ella Shuman, who placed 30th.
In boys racing, Giuliano Bianco led a 1-3-6 finish for Portland’s Cleveland’s High, while HRV’s Thorsen Welch was second and Trout Lake’s Rowan Shuman was fourth. Week No. 1 winner, Henry Johnson of Cleveland, rebounded from a tough first run to post the fastest second run of the day of 30.54 seconds.
Welch’s runs were 31.67 and 32.08, giving him a combined total of 1:03.75 – compared to Bianco’s 1:01.06. Shuman’s runs were 33.48 and 33.35.
The Dalles was led by Cooper Klindt and Grey Roetcisoender who flip-flopped their finish in week No. 1. On Sunday Klindt was 9th in 1:14.13 and Roetcisoender 10th in 1:15.35. Also for The Dalles, Ondrej Necas was 22nd and Joe Codding was 35th. Among Hood River’s top-four finishers were Jess Aubert in 17th place, Paul Morawetz in 23rd and Jaden Johnson in 28th. Aubert had the 13th-fastest first run of 38.32.
