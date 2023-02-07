Cheerleading squads from Hood River Valley and The Dalles high schools will compete Saturday in the 2023 OSAA state championships at Oregon City High School.
The Dalles is scheduled to perform at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the Class 4A traditional category against 12 other schools.
Hood River’s performance is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Class 5A traditional category against 13 other schools.
Teams are judged on building skills, tumbling and jumps, and their overall routines.
The Dalles competed at 5A state last year, finishing sixth out of 15 teams. HRVHS competed at the state championship last year in the co-ed division, placing seventh out of 17.
