The Class 1A Oregon Basketball Coaches Association (OBCA) recently conducted voting for the all-state boys and girls basketball teams.
Five area athletes were honored with their selection to the teams, and they’ll each be invited to play in the 2023 All-Star Series on June 30-July 1 at Sisters High School.
The South Wasco County High Redsides had four players who were selected for the all-star team: senior Ian Ongers (second team) and freshman Jason Hull (third team) were selected for the boys team. Senior Kylie Iverson (third team) and junior Julie Hull (honorable mention) earned selection to the girls squad.
Willa McLaughlin, a Trout Lake High senior, was selected for the girls’ third team. McLaughlin averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks a game this past season. She has verbally committed to attend Colorado College, an NCAA Division III member, and play basketball.
