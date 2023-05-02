A handful of Gorge athletes took advantage of the 88-degree weather and stellar competition by competing Friday at the annual Nike Twilight Relays at Jesuit High School in Portland.
The invitational, day-long meet each year attracts some of the top track and field athletes in Oregon, Washington and beyond.
Hood River Valley’s 4x800 meter relay placed second and set a school record in the process. The team of Jackson Bullock, Logan King, William Bunch and Elliot Hawley ran 8 minutes, 13.02 seconds. Grant High of Portland won the race in 8:06.0.
“A handful of them ran the 1500 on Friday at Jesuit – nothing fantastic,” Coach Brandon Bertram said “But in the 4-by-800 they just ran out of their minds. We were right in the mix there.”
Hawley, King, and Bunch also ran the 1500, with King racing to a personal record of 4:12.76 (39th overall). Hawley was 15th at 4:06.47 and Bunch 39th (4:17.04).
HRV senior Shaw Burns jumped 20-8.75 and placed 11th in the long jump and 38-10.5 in the triple jump (34th).
Columbia High’s Jessica Polkinghorn competed in all three throws at the meet. The junior threw 34 feet, 11 inches for 15th place in the shot put; 99-11 for 13th in the discus; and 118-11 for ninth in the javelin.
The Dalles senior Zoe Dunn had the top individual finishes of Gorge tracksters, placing fourth in both the long jump (17-2.5) and triple jump (36-1). She also teamed with Lily Adams, Madelyn Harrison, and Amyrah Hill to run a season-best 4 minute, 14.88 second 4x400 relay (20th overall).
The Riverhawk boys entered a distance medley team. Juan Diego Contreras, Vincent Ziegenhagen, Tyson Long and Leo Lemann clocked 11:01.11 and placed eighth. Teammate Derek Goulart cleared 5-10 in the high jump and Julian Morehouse finished 12th in the pole vault at 12-6.
A meet highlight was the girls long jump mark of Oregon City’s Sophia Beckmon. Her leap of 22 feet, 4 inches is the No. 2 prep jump in U.S. history – (Maine’s Katie Hall jumped 22-5 in 2015).
