Hood River Valley had three first-team picks and The Dalles had two on the 2021 Intermountain Conference girls soccer all-star lists.
League coaches selected HRV’s Amelia Huxtable, True Becker and Alyssa Martinez to the first team. All three were senior leaders for Coach Amanda Orand’s team, which finished fifth in the IMC with a 2-7-1 record, 3-10-1 overall.
The Dalles had first-team picks in Emily Adams and Vivian Harrah. The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Colby Tonn, finished fourth in the IMC with a 3-4-3 record and a 4-7-4 mark overall.
Each school had one second-team pick: senior Monica Rojas-Soto of The Dalles and sophomore Sutton LeFevre of HRV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.