Hood River Valley’s nail-biting, 3-2, baseball win Friday against visiting Canby High — to cap a state-playoff-bound regular season — was tempered somewhat by the fact the Eagles would be facing one of the top Class 5A teams three days later.
The Eagles (14-11 overall) were scheduled to travel to Springfield to play No. 2-ranked Thurston on Monday in the first round of the 16-team playoffs (result came after the printed edition deadline).
HRV, which finished in fourth place in its first season of the Northwest Oregon Conference with a 9-8 record (including a 4-1 loss at Canby on May 17), was matched up in the first round at state against a Thurston team riding a 23-game win streak. The Colts (24-3) won the Midwestern League title with an 18-0 record and were led in the regular season by a young but talented pitching staff. It helped combine for 12 shutouts during the win streak. Offensively, Thurston is among the state leaders of all of Oregon’s larger schools in runs produced and run differential.
Statistics aside, this is the playoffs, where anything can happen. That coupled with the nuances of baseball sometimes point to “mystical” Bull Durham-type influences that tilt games and seasons in weird, path-crossing ways.
Hood River Valley has relied heavily this spring on its 1-2 pitching punch of senior Jake Von Lubken and junior Jordan Webber, but it was on offense where they made a big difference last week. The left-handed Webber pitched most of Friday’s win, before running into trouble in the seventh inning when the playoff-bound Cougars scored two runs to tie the game.
Hood River reliever Addison Postlewait, the second in the inning for the Eagles, retired Canby but only after the Cougars had clawed their way back into a tie. HRV Coach Max Reitz said his team’s body language was good as the Eagles came off the field. But nobody in their right mind — enjoying the sunshine at Traner Field — was probably thinking this: Three months prior, Hood River opened its regular season with a seventh-inning win by one run — scored by Von Lubken off a hit by Webber, which led to an opponent’s throwing error.
Against Canby on Friday, the Eagles’ answer in the bottom of the seventh came when Von Lubken reached on a single, went to third on Webber’s single to right and scored when the Canby right-fielder got greedy and tried to throw Von Lubken out at third base.
The throw was wide, and the ball got past the third baseman and rolled to the fence, then down the left-field line. Von Lubken scored the winning run standing up to end the regular season the same way he ended HRV’s game to start the regular season.
Reitz, who, if pressed would have no trouble rambling off a dozen or more baseball superstitions, found irony in the win.
“It was just a good vibe all around,” he said. “Only in baseball do you get things like that. It’s why the game has so much charm and holds people’s interest so deeply when you notice and appreciate those things.”
The playoffs, when teams use anything — and often everything — they can in order to get an edge, loom. “I think if we play our best game, we’ll be a tough out,” Reitz said of the opener at Thurston.
Monday’s winner advances to the quarterfinal round on Wednesday and a contest against the winner of the Lebanon-Putnam contest. Von Lubken, the senior leader, was scheduled to start on the mound for HRV against Thurston. Before his team can finish the playoffs with a win, it has to start with a win. “We’re not looking ahead,” Reitz promised.
