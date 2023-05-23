Hood River Valley’s nail-biting, 3-2, baseball win Friday against visiting Canby High — to cap a state-playoff-bound regular season — was tempered somewhat by the fact the Eagles would be facing one of the top Class 5A teams three days later.

The Eagles (14-11 overall) were scheduled to travel to Springfield to play No. 2-ranked Thurston on Monday in the first round of the 16-team playoffs (result came after the printed edition deadline).

Recommended for you