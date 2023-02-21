HRV_CHS_STE15.jpg

Hood River wrestler Connor Farlow joined his brother, Carson, as Northwest Oregon Conference district champions over the weekend at Canby High School. Connor won the 113-pound title, and Carson took home top honors in the 132-pound weight class.

 CGN photo/file

Brothers Connor and Carson Farlow won district championships, Kevin Castro finished second, Mason Steffers was third, Connor Tennant fourth, and all five Hood River Valley wrestlers will compete at this weekend’s Class 5A state meet.

The Northwest Oregon Conference district tourney was held this past weekend at Canby High, where the host Cougars won the team title with 409 points. Hood River Valley finished fifth among the league’s eight teams with 149 points.