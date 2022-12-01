It’s very likely that this season could be similar to last year in terms of who the top Big Sky League girls basketball playoff contenders will be in 2023.
The Big Sky West Division champion Trout Lake High Mustangs and runner-up South Wasco will likely be the top squads again this season. Big Sky Champion Echo High Cougars (19-6 last year) and the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (16-6) each have starters returning from their 1A state playoff teams.
Trout Lake
The Mustangs, guided by second-year Coach Dennis Anderson, advanced to the OSAA state tournament in Baker City last season. Trout Lake had a 6-1 Big Sky record and was 13-5 overall. The Mustangs won a first-round playoff game over St. Paul, but lost to eventual state runner-up Damascus Christian in the quarterfinals.
“After our success last year, our girls are very excited for this season,” said Anderson. “They know that they will have to work hard to fill the shoes of the three departed seniors (Wynsome Painter, Carme Brown, Alyssa Padilla).”
The Mustangs will be led by senior post Willa McLaughlin, who averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds per game, when she was a Big Sky West first team selection. Sophomore Nancy Painter (Wynsome’s sister) is Trout Lake’s point guard. Senior Malyssa Padilla, sophomore Kinsley Lanz, and juniors Zandra Bakken and Naomi Lauterbach are other varsity returners.
“Willa has been working hard on her game and it shows,” said Coach Anderson. “Violette is a natural athlete and an excellent offensive player who we will rely on a lot this season. Gabby is an excellent defender and we’re a better team when she is on the floor.”
South Wasco
After failing to reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2015, the South Wasco County High Redsides are hoping to return to the postseason. Big Sky West Player of the Year, Kylie Iverson, is back to lead a solid Redside squad. Junior all-league guard Julie Hull will also play a big role.
Coach Carly Johnson’s team lost only one senior (Holly Miles) to graduation last year.
“Our expectations are always high, because I believe in these girls,” said Johnson. “We are a well-rounded team with depth. With Kylie being the Player of the Year last year, I have a good feeling she will do well again this year.”
Other players who will make significant contributions for the Redsides include senior Sadie McCoy, junior Anabell Udey, junior Espi Baca and sophomore Macy Bell.
Dufur
It will be a season of change for the Dufur High Rangers, who lost 10 seniors from a squad that finished third in the Big Sky West at 5-4 and was 8-6 overall. The Rangers also have a new head coach in Jack Henderson.
“It’s been a few years since I’ve coached basketball, but I’ve always loved to do it,” said Henderson. “This is going to be the youngest and most inexperienced team that I’ve ever coached, but it’s going to be a fun season.”
The Rangers advanced to the Big Sky District playoffs and lost a first-round game to Echo. The nine-member Rangers squad will have three players who have varsity experience: senior Allie Masterson, junior Hayley Peterson, and Peyton Wallace.
“I think Allie, Peyton and Hayley will provide our team with good leadership,” said Henderson. “Sophomore Cassie Walters, who is our tallest player (5-foot-10), has the potential to be a really good basketball player for us.”
Sherman County
The Sherman County High Huskies lost two seniors (Allie Marker, Cali Johnson) to graduation last year, which provides them with a very experienced squad for first-year head Coach Joe Justesen.
“We have a good group of girls and they’re fun kids to coach and they have lots of energy,” said Justesen, who was an assistant coach last year. “We’re hoping that they can take a little bit of their volleyball success (state playoff team) into the basketball season.”
Sherman will have leadership provided by seniors Natalie Martin, Caitlyn Jauken and Morgan Geary. Juniors Kaelex Peters and Sophie Hulke will also be counted on to make key contributions.
“We’ll be looking at our seniors for sure to help lead our team,” said Justesen. “Doug Martin, who was the head coach last year, is back helping and he really knows a lot about basketball. We also have another assistant Coach Kennedy Nofziger, who played her high school basketball at Country Christian, which has a strong and successful tradition of basketball.”
Horizon Christian
Horizon Christian, guided by co-coaches Ron Haynes and Joe Petshow, had a 3-6 Big Sky League record and was 6-11 overall last year. Horizon lost leading scorer and all-league guard Augustina Decker (17 points per game). The Hawks return two full-time starters in senior guard Gabby Mooney and senior wing Briseyda Perez. Sophomore guards Evelyn Tomka, Ivy Demchuk and Brooke Page are joined on the varsity by sophomore wings Nicole Alvarez and Bella Sperry.
“Gabby and Briseyda are stepping into leadership roles for us this season,” Petshow said. “We’re working to continue to improve our skills individually and collectively. It’s fun to watch when they’re focused and challenging each other to get better.
“This will be the second full season since Horizon restarted its girls basketball program so we’re starting to see some of our numbers increase at the middle school level.”
Lyle/Wishram, Klickwood
Three Washington schools, including Lyle/Wishram, are competing in their second year in the OSAA. The Cougars were 0-12 overall last season, when they were hampered by a small turnout of players. The Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (Klickwood) has a new head coach in Billie Jo Patterson, who takes over for former Coach Adam McFall, who guided the team for the last five years. Klickwood, 3-5 in the Big Sky and 3-10 overall last year, had a successful volleyball season this past fall, which sometimes can carry over into basketball success, as well, at smaller schools.
