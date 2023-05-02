Contentment can be a great equalizer and it arguably figured into Hood River Valley’s three-game baseball series win over Milwaukie High last week.
The Eagles won two of three against the Mustangs and had a four-run lead in the game they lost. As such, Hood River sat in a tie for fourth place entering its three-game Northwest Oregon Conference schedule this week. The Eagles and Centennial are 4-5, while La Salle Prep, the team HRV was scheduled to play Tuesday and Wednesday is a game back at 3-6.
All three are chasing one of four NWOC automatic berths into the 2023 Class 5A state playoffs. Putnam, the team which swept HRV two weeks ago, leads the standings at 9-0, Wilsonville is next at 8-1 and Canby third at 5-4. Hood River plays Wilsonville on Friday and again on May 9.
“The frustrating part for us that day was that we scored all six runs in one inning,” HRV Coach Max Reitz said of the game two loss. “That’s the second time that that had happened to us in a four-game stretch. (It) reflects inexperience and youth maybe in the sense that we got maybe a little content once we got those leads and thought ‘we got this game’.
“That’s just not how you win – especially road games. So that was another tough lesson there. We played very well the other two games.”
Hood River (9-8 overall) dominated two games of the series against Milwaukie (4-13 overall, 1-8 NWOC), winning 8-0 on April 25 and 13-1 (in five innings) on April 28. The middle game on April 26 was the one that slipped away. HRV spotted the Mustangs a 2-0 advantage before exploding for six runs in the fourth inning. Starter Hunter Duckwall threw four strong innings, but he tired in the fifth and the Eagle bullpen couldn’t hold onto the lead. Milwaukie scored twice in the fifth inning and won the game with a four-run sixth, 8-6.
Hood River outhit the Mustangs 10-8, led by the multiple-hit performances from Grady Williams, Jordan Webber, Duckwall and Ethan Rivera.
There would be no Milwaukie comebacks in the other two series contests. In the opener, senior Jake Von Lubken was in command with a four-hit, 11 strikeout, zero walk showing. Reliever Davis Parr closed out the seventh.
The Eagles played errorless defense behind Von Lubken, who aided his cause by going 2-for-4 at the plate, scoring twice, and knocking in two more runs. Williams also scored twice and had three hits; Duckwall was 2-for-4, as was Jordan McDoal, who hit a solo home run. Williams had a double and a triple.
The stat line was similar in game three, with HRV outhitting Milwaukie, 12-2, in the victory. Williams stayed hot, with a 3-for-3 day, to raise his three-game series total to 8-for-11, or a .727 percentage. Webber and Duckwall also added two hits apiece. Williams, Webber, Rivera, and McDoal each knocked in two runs.
On the mound, Webber allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out seven. Once again, Parr came in to mop things up with a one-inning relief appearance.
“(Webber) was great, no walks and on the attack which is how preach it and how we want those guys to go about pitching,” Reitz said. “We got the same kind of effort in the first game with Jake. And Hunter Duckwall threw a nice game in the middle game. He had us in good position to win that game after four innings and just maybe ran out a little bit of gas in the fifth.”
Reitz was impressed with his team’s ability to flush down the game two loss, especially because the Eagles did so when facing Milwaukie’s top pitcher, senior Kaden Harris. HRV’s seven-hit, seven-run advantage after three innings chased Harris from the game. The Milwaukie senior did do his part at the plate with four hits in six at-bats for the three-game set.
“They really rely on Kaden Harris … he’s tough,” the coach said. “He’s one of those kids who you love to compete against. We thought we were really going to have our work cut out for us in game three because we knew he would be starting, and he closed out game two with three punch outs. Credit to our kids there; they rose to that challenge. I expected that to be a low-scoring game with him on the mound. Our guys rose to that occasion after that (game two) loss, and we really hit him hard every inning.”
