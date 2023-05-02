Contentment can be a great equalizer and it arguably figured into Hood River Valley’s three-game baseball series win over Milwaukie High last week.

The Eagles won two of three against the Mustangs and had a four-run lead in the game they lost. As such, Hood River sat in a tie for fourth place entering its three-game Northwest Oregon Conference schedule this week. The Eagles and Centennial are 4-5, while La Salle Prep, the team HRV was scheduled to play Tuesday and Wednesday is a game back at 3-6.

