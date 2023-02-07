The Hood River Valley High Eagles overcame an overtime boys basketball loss Jan. 31 against visiting Canby by sweeping Centennial in a home-and-home later in the week. The wins enabled the Eagles to remain in a tie with the Cougars for fourth place in the Northwest Oregon Conference.
The top four teams in the NWOC qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs that begin March 4.
Coach Christopher Dirks’ team lost, 96-94, in overtime to Canby – coming within a whisker of a perfect 3-for-3 NWOC week. Instead, the Eagles had to sweep a back-to-back series over 2-16 Centennial — 62-41 at home Feb. 2 and 65-59 in Gresham a day later — to keep a half game behind third-place Parkrose in NWOC play.
Hood River plays the league’s top three teams later this week and next: HRV is at La Salle Prep on Friday; the Eagles host league-leading Wilsonville on Monday; and are at Portland’s Parkrose on Feb. 16. Milwaukie was scheduled to play at HRV on Feb. 7 (result was after the print edition deadline).
Senior wing Chris Johnson’s kick-out pass led to a Zak Poole 3-pointer to open the HRV scoring Friday at Centennial. The basket seemed to settle down the Eagles, helping them adjust to the home team’s man-to-man — most of the time, full-court — defensive pressure. It was a 20-point margin when the two teams met the day before, but the rematch was much closer.
It didn’t start that way, however. Another assist, this one off a Sawyer Clemett screen-and-roll feed over the top to senior post Sam Fauth made the score 5-4. Fauth’s follow shot a short time later pushed the lead to 7-4.
Centennial, which sometimes plays too fast for its own good, turned the ball over on three of its next four possessions and HRV took advantage. Johnson got loose over the top for a layup and then fed Clemett on a basket cut and Centennial Coach Demetrius McQuarn had seen enough and called a timeout with his team trailing, 11-6. Hood River assisted on four of its first five baskets.
The timeout had minimal impact. Poole hit two 3s, sandwiched around a Johnson follow shot, and all of sudden it was 19-8 HRV after one quarter. Frosh Tristin Baker, who looks the part, showed a mature outside shooting touch on a right-wing 3-pointer and later Grady Williams sank a couple of free throws and the visiting Eagles led, 26-10. Back-to-back Aidan Smith 3-pointers gave HRV a 22-point lead.
The margin ballooned to the largest of the game — 35-10 — on Clemett’s trey. But Centennial went on an 11-4 run — in part because it did a better job of taking care of the basketball (the home team had more turnovers than points for the first 13 minutes of the opening half). Dirks also shuffled more players than normal into his rotation and that seemed to usurp the flow of HRV’s game somewhat. There was a little more standing vs. movement in HRV’s spread, drive-and-kick or high screen-and-roll offensive sets.
Centennial kept chipping at the 41-21 halftime deficit, but it was still a comfortable margin at 63-44 with under four minutes remaining. Then, it wasn’t, as Centennial outscored HRV 15-2 in the final 3:26 to make the final score respectable. HRV turned the ball over on five of its final seven possessions.
In the Thursday game, HRV jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the opening period. The scoring pace picked up considerably, as both teams combined for 21 points in the first two minutes of the second quarter. Then, just as quickly, the pace slowed, considerably. HRV didn’t score for four minutes, and Centennial went on an 8-0 run to pull within 24-20.
Hood River’s senior starters came to the rescue. Isaiah Poole fed his brother on a back-door cut. A short time later Fauth started his personal 5-0 scoring run to close the half. It included two offensive rebound and follow shots - the first set up with Poole’s hustle play to keep a possession alive. There were similar moments like that in the second half, with Poole dictating pace of play at both ends, and Fauth picking his spots with timely rebounds or baskets.
