Hood River Valley’s first Northwest Oregon Conference three-way track and field meet April 6 was a wet affair, highlighted by a couple of stellar races.
Wilsonville won boys and girls dual meets against the host Eagles and Centennial, while HRV topped the latter school.
The three boys distance races produced some fast results, and HRV sprinter jumper Shaw Burns was the meet’s lone three-event winner. Burns, the NWOC leader in the long jump, won that event at 20 feet, 8.25 inches, won the 100 meters in 11.81 seconds, and the triple jump at 39-5.5.
HRV senior Elliot Hawley and Wilsonville’s Mason Weisgerber renewed their distance racing rivalry, squaring off in the 1500 and 3000. The two were never too far apart from each other when they raced this past fall during the cross country season. Last week, Hawley dominated the Wilsonville senior in the shorter race, pulling away for a 4:04.19 to 4:13.30 win. HRV’s William Bunch and Logan King were third and fourth, in personal-best times of 4:16.09 and 4:21.62, respectively. In the 3000, Weisgerber turned the tables and edged Hawley, 8:46.12 to 8:46.9 – with the HRV runner lowering his PR by eight seconds.
The boys 800 was just as thrilling, as Hood River senior Jackson Bullock edged Wilsonville’s Liam Wilde, 2:03.04 to 2:03.92.
Of note in the field events: HRV’s throwers were led by the three near-40-foot shot put performances of Logan Lavoie, Mynoah I’aulualo and Omar Sedano. Lavoie increased his PR by nearly four feet with a put of 39-7, while his two teammates also surpassed 39 feet – I’aulualo 39-1.5 (six-foot PR) and Sedano 39-0.5. Cole Cantrell threw a personal best 120-1 in the javelin and teammate Finn Mikkelsen threw 111-2 in the discus. Also in the field, senior Robert Wood led a three-athlete HRV PR parade in the pole vault. Wood won on fewer misses at 11-6, while frosh Francisco Solberg and senior Mathew Schreiber each cleared 10-0, good enough for third and fourth.
Wilsonville boys beat HRV, 87-53, while Hood River topped Centennial 79-64.
In the HRV vs. Wilsonville girls competition, the Wildcats dominated the field events and won the meet, 99.67 to 41.33. Hood River beat Centennial, 78-49. HRV’s lone field event winner was sophomore pole vaulter Sylvaine Farr, who matched her personal best of 9 feet. Junior Sydney Barrs had a personal best long jump of 14-9 and also cleared 4-4 in the high jump. Teammate Lauraine Smith jumped 14-5 in the long jump.
On the track, junior Simone Tillman won two individual events and anchored HRV’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays. She won the 100 by half a second in 13.15 and later clocked the third-fastest Class 5A 300 low hurdles time in the state thus far of 48.2.
The Hood River short relay of Cristine Kinoshita, Evangeline Goldring, Ximena Santillan and Tillman raced to a 52,55 effort. Kinoshita won the 200 meters (28.79) and was second in the 400 in a photo finish with Wilsonville’s Audrey Counts, 1:05.91 to 1:05.93. Santillan was second in the 100 hurdles (18.0).
Hood River’s female distance runners focused on single races, led by Alex Bronson’s runner-up finish in the 800 (2:49.47), and Phoebe Wood’s second place in the 1500 (5:30.6).
Hood River will compete Wednesday in a NWOC meet in Hillsboro (along with Milwaukie), and Saturday at 27-team Wilsonville Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.