Hood River Valley seniors Shaw Burns (left) and Elliot Hawley set school records last week for the Eagle track and field team. HRV competes this week in the Northwest Oregon Conference district meet in Hillsboro.

 Contributed photo

Hood River Valley’s initial track and field season in the Northwest Oregon Conference included a few unknowns, but one certainty was that the strength of the league would be apparent by spring’s end.

That time has arrived.

