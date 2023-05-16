Hood River Valley’s initial track and field season in the Northwest Oregon Conference included a few unknowns, but one certainty was that the strength of the league would be apparent by spring’s end.
That time has arrived.
The Eagles will take on some of the state’s larger Class 5A schools in the NWOC conference championship Thursday and Friday at Hare Field in Hillsboro. Field events begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday and running preliminaries start at 4 p.m. The other field events begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday with running finals set for 5 p.m.
The Eagles joined Canby and Centennial as the league’s newbies this season. HRV was competitive during the regular season when three- and four-team meets were held among the nine teams.
Wilsonville is favored to win the girls and boys district meet team titles. The Wildcats have won every girls team title since 2016; the Wilsonville boys have won every district meet held since finishing fourth in 2018. The field is stacked with 17 NWOC district individual champions from 2022, including 11 on the girls side.
Hood River likely does not have the depth to challenge for the team crowns, but the Eagles will be in the hunt for some of the 15 individual event titles and two relay crowns for both boys and girls. The top two finishers in each event qualify for the May 26-27 Class 5A state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene. The 5A schools in four district meets will also be vying for five additional wildcard spots at state.
Coach Brandon Bertram’s boys team is led by school record-breaking seniors Shaw Burns and Elliot Hawley (see related story this issue). Burns is ranked first in state in the long jump and third in the NWOC in the triple jump. Hawley is part of a deep and talented conference pool of distance runners who, if things for to form, should nab some of those wildcard spots in either the 800-, 1500- or 3000-meter races — or all of them, for that matter.
Jackson Bullock, Logan King, and William Bunch are ranked in the top 8 in at least one race from 400 to 3000 meters. In the throws, senior Cole Cantrell (javelin), Finn Mikkelsen (discus), and Omar Sedano (shot put) are each ranked in the top 8 in their specialty. Pole Vault Coach Shawn Meyle has the 1-2 ranked boys vaulters in district in frosh Francisco Solberg and senior Robert Wood.
Versatile junior Simone Tillman is among the top three in the NWOC in five individual events and also ran legs on HRV’s fastest 4x100 and 4x400 this spring. Tillman is ranked second in state in the 400-meters (59.45 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (47.46).
Junior Cristine Kinoshita was also on HRV’s quickest relay efforts this season and is ranked fifth in the district in the 200. Senior teammates Olivia Nickson (800) and Phoebe Wood (distances), and frosh Syl Perrin (distances) are among the top eight in league in multiple events. Senior hurdler Ximena Santillan has a good shot at qualifying in either the 100 hurdles or 300 hurdles — or both — based on her season performances in those races.
In field events, the HRV girls have Sylvaine Farr and Zoe Todorov in the pole vault — ranked fourth and sixth, respectively — and junior long jumper Sydney Barrs in the long jump.
Hawley, Burns set new HRV records
Hood River Valley seniors Elliot Hawley and Shaw Burns set new school records in their respective events at the May 10 Prineville meet.
Hawley raced to a school record time of 1 minute, 56.35 seconds in the two-lap race at a meet at Crook County High School. The time eclipsed the former school record of 1:57.81, set by Fernando Morales in 2006.
Hawley dipped below two minutes in the 800 for the first time May 4 when he ran alone to win a Northwest Oregon Conference meet in the two-lap race in 1 minutes, 58.71 seconds at Hood River. On May 10, Hawley had some competition, as he and La Pine’s Wyatt Montgomery dueled head-to-head over 800 meters. Montgomery edged Hawley last week and set a La Pine school record of 1:55.98 in the process.
Burns, who appears fully recovered from a mid-season injury, won the long jump at the Crook County meet with a school-record mark of 22 feet, 5.75 inches — a foot and a half PR. Burns topped the former school mark of 22-2.25 set by Rick Nishimoto in 1971 (the previous oldest boys track and field record).
“One guy was painting the (toe) board every jump and the other with his foot on the gas for two laps,” Bertram said. “It was amazing to see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.