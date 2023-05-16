The Hood River Valley softball team lost 8-0 to Centennial on May 9, which eliminated them from the Class 5A state playoff race.
HRV (6-15 overall, 5-8 NWOC) started the week needing a sweep of its final five games to have a shot at one of the four Northwest Oregon Conference’s automatic berths to state. It was a tall task, as the five-game schedule included the state’s third, tenth, twelfth and fourteenth ranked teams.
Hood River played at league-leading Wilsonville (18-6, 12-1) on May 12 and fell to the third-ranked Wildcats, 12-3. Centennial (15-7, 8-5) was ranked No. 10 entering this week.
The Eagles were scheduled to complete their season with three games this week: May 16 at 14th-ranked 12-10 Putnam (the fifth successive road game for HRV); May 17 at 12th-ranked Canby (12-12, 10-4); and May 19 at Hillsboro. Hood River had a 13-2 win over Hillsboro (3-18, 1-11) on May 1.
