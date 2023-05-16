The Hood River Valley softball team lost 8-0 to Centennial on May 9, which eliminated them from the Class 5A state playoff race.

HRV (6-15 overall, 5-8 NWOC) started the week needing a sweep of its final five games to have a shot at one of the four Northwest Oregon Conference’s automatic berths to state. It was a tall task, as the five-game schedule included the state’s third, tenth, twelfth and fourteenth ranked teams.

Recommended for you