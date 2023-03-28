Arguably, the toughest competition the deep, 30-player Hood River Valley boys tennis team has faced early this spring has been in practice.
That’s about to change, as Coach Jon Hiatt’s Eagles delve into their first season in the Northwest Oregon Conference.
The first four weeks of the 2023 season have seen Hiatt and first-year assistant Coach Victor Garibo (also an HRV grad) busy running challenge ladders to decide a starting varsity lineup. Hiatt said with 30 players out this spring, some returning netters are having to battle to retain their varsity spots. “It’s exciting, all the competitiveness,” Hiatt said.
HRV, with nonleague wins over Gresham and St. Helens prior to taking a week off for spring break, will be tested once NWOC dual matches begin in April.
“Our goal is to compete for the league title,” Hiatt said. “We’ve got a deep team and an experienced team.”
The league includes La Salle Prep, which finished second in the Class 5A boys state tournament, and defending district champion, Wilsonville, which was third at state. Those two schools dominated the 2022 NWOC district tourney, earning 14 of 18 berths (boys and girls) to state in singles and doubles.
La Salle’s boys team finished second and Wilsonville third at state. La Salle’s Aiden McBride was the boys individual champion as a sophomore (notably, defeating HRV’s Eric Langlois in the second round enroute to his title). Both of Wilsonville’s top two singles players in 2022 graduated, but all four members of the top two Wildcat doubles teams return. The fourth individual NWOC boys qualifier from 2022 was Parkrose senior Andy Troung, who lost in the state singles quarterfinals.
Also returning to the NWOC this season are La Salle’s district title doubles team of Eldon Nichols and Breslin Nichols, who were the top seeds in doubles at state as sophomores a year ago but lost in the quarterfinals to Paul Capek and Paul Kelly of The Dalles. The Falcons also return their No. 2 doubles team of junior Ryder McCoy-Hansen and senior Harris Nguyen.
Wilsonville lost its top two singles players to graduation, but the Wildcats return three of four members of their No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams.
Hood River counters with an experienced team, which has eight players who were regulars on the Eagles’ 7-3-2 team from a year ago. Noticeably gone is German exchange student Langlois and graduated seniors Cody Cornejo and Aiden Gonzeles-Haynie, who were three of the team’s singles players at the Intermountain Conference district tourney last spring. Also gone is graduated senior Aden Ziemer, who played doubles at district.
Everyone else is back along with some newcomers, who Hiatt said are competing for the 14 varsity spots (the NWOC format has five doubles teams, and four singles teams compete in its dual matches). Among the returners are seniors Parker Ford, Zayd Ziada, Lewis Heck, John Hotchkiss, and Isaiah Poole.
Against Gresham on March 16, juniors Jenner Baumhackl, Finbar O’Donoghue and Van Aiken won singles matches in straight sets. The Eagles went 4-0 in doubles, as Ziada and Heck led the way in the No. 1 match, besting Brandon Mitchell and Rasmus Dalgaard, 6-1, 6-3.
The Eagles opened the season March 14 with a 5-0 win over shorthanded St. Helens. Baumhackl won his No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-1, Aiken won at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-3, and Juan Pablo Meyer Cortes won at No. 3, 6-0, 6-3. The latter player is an exchange student from Chile. In doubles against St. Helens, Ziada and Heck at No. 1, and Ford and Oscar Avalos at No. 2, dealt shutout wins to the Lions.
Also on varsity for HRV are returners Judah Caudill, John Olson, who is also a member of the HRV golf team, junior Eric Cruz, and freshman Rune Baumhackl. Haitt said the younger Baumhackl typifies what is becoming commonplace at Eagle practices thus far. “That first week, he challenged up to get on varsity,” the coach said of his challenge ladder, which plays a big part in determining varsity players. “It’s been competitive, so that’s a good thing.”
Hiatt said it was unfortunate that neither Gresham nor St. Helens fielded complete teams, which meant limited spots for HRV’s players. Hood River also had its spring break a week earlier than most of Oregon’s high schools, which also cut into the early season scheduling opportunities for the Eagles. Some NWOC teams have played five matches already this spring.
The Hood River coach said there will be plenty of chances once league matches begin – for HRV that is April 4 at Parkrose. The Eagles were scheduled to play a nonleague match at The Dalles on Tuesday and host the Riverhawks on Thursday.
