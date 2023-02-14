Hood River Valley’s boys wrestling team had a final tune-up last week in preparation for this weekend’s Northwest Oregon Conference district meet at Canby High School.
The Eagles were victim of too many forfeits and Hillsboro High’s strong upper weight wrestlers, in a loss to the Spartans on Feb. 8. Hood River forfeited four matches, giving up 24 points, and fell, 48-36.
The Eagles won the first five matches – three via forfeits – to build a 30-0 lead. But in the next nine weight divisions, HRV managed just one win on the mat (Kevin Castro’s pin at 152). Hillsboro won five head-to head matches and the other four by forfeit.
Hood River’s lower weight wrestlers were led by Connor Farlow at 113 and Treshaun Douglass at 120. Farlow needed just 18 seconds to pin Benjamin Fay, while Douglass won by fall over Kyle Schertenleib.
