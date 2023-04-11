After going through a rough four-game losing streak, the Hood River Valley High Eagles were hoping to turn things around and get a win in their Class 5A softball Northwest Oregon Conference opening game Tuesday against the Parkrose High Broncos (result was after the printed edition deadline).
A victory over the Broncos (0-6) would certainly provide the Eagles (1-7) with a much-needed confidence boost following a struggle in their tough schedule last week. Tuesday’s contest was the first of three games in four days for HRV and it marked the first of 15 NWOC games.
The Eagles, guided by first-year Coach Madelynn Vallejo, played a grueling nonleague schedule with three games in five days against two solid Class 6A opponents and a Gorge rivalry matchup against the No. 1 ranked Class 4A The Dalles High Riverhawks, which they lost 13-1 in The Dalles Mar. 7.
“They (Riverhawks) are doing great and they have a very good team,” said Vallejo. “I’m happy for them and I’m happy that they’re enjoying success at the 4A level. Lindy (Riverhawks Coach Macnab) is doing some great things and we’re both doing some things in our programs that I think are a little bit different and not what the players have seen previously. We both have former college softball players in the dugout coaching the girls and you can tell they’re helping tremendously.”
HRV fell behind 6-0 to The Dalles (6-3) in the second inning, before getting on the scoreboard when sophomore Sarah Mason scored on a Riverhawk error, making it 6-1 in the third. The Riverhawks had the momentum from start-to-finish as they dominated the contest and won after five innings via the Mercy Rule. HRV had three hits, with two singles by Mason (2-for-3) and a single by Abigail Kahler (1-for-3).
“I think if we weren’t missing two of our regular starters (sophomore pitcher Grace Rowan, senior Hailey Stuben), then it would’ve been a game changer for sure for us,” said Vallejo. “I thought that our other pitcher, freshman Kenadie Lucas, really stepped up and did an awesome job. She plays shortstop and second base for us when she’s not pitching. We were not expecting her to pitch, but unfortunately, Grace was sick and unable to play.”
The Eagles started last week with a tough home matchup April 3 versus the 6A Gresham High Gophers (5-5) and they lost 11-3. The Eagles followed by facing a strong 6A Nelson High Hawks (6-4) squad at home and lost, 14-1.
“Nelson has an awesome team; they played an amazing game, and they have a really strong pitcher,” said Vallejo. “Prior to the game against The Dalles, Nelson had the best pitching that we’ve seen all year, so they really just caught us by surprise. We did a lot of really good things, but we gave up some hits and they just outhit us. Playing three games a week is a really hard schedule, because we haven’t had enough time to practice. We’re just having some growing pains right now.”
The Eagles play their next matchup in a NWOC 5 p.m. home game Wednesday against the Milwaukie High Mustangs (2-9), followed by a 5 p.m. league contest Friday versus the La Salle High Falcons (6-3) at Westside Middle School in Hood River.
