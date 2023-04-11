The Dalles softball versus Hood River Valley.

Hood River sophomore shortstop Sarah Mason (6) snags a line drive during Friday’s game against the Riverhawks at 16th Street Ball park in The Dalles. The Riverhawks won 13-1.Mark B. Gibson photo

After going through a rough four-game losing streak, the Hood River Valley High Eagles were hoping to turn things around and get a win in their Class 5A softball Northwest Oregon Conference opening game Tuesday against the Parkrose High Broncos (result was after the printed edition deadline).

A victory over the Broncos (0-6) would certainly provide the Eagles (1-7) with a much-needed confidence boost following a struggle in their tough schedule last week. Tuesday’s contest was the first of three games in four days for HRV and it marked the first of 15 NWOC games.