Hood River Valley’s patchwork approach to putting together a varsity lineup didn’t result in a win last week, but all things considered, the result wasn’t too bad for the Eagles. This week, HRV’s focus — as well as pretty much every other team — is getting players healthy.
Tentatively on tap is a Monday showdown at Gorge rival The Dalles. The Riverhawks reportedly had few players available late this past week, primarily because of illness. The game was postponed from Friday.
Hood River lost a non-league game Jan. 11 vs. Banks, 56-24, and then lost on the road in Prineville to Crook County, 32-11, in the Intermountain Conference opener for both teams.
“Banks and Crook County are two of the best teams we’ve played,” HRV Coach Steve Noteboom said. “We’ve had absences, partly due to COVID and partly girls gone. (Against Crook County) four girls who usually don’t start were starting. We patched together a varsity team.”
Noteboom anticipated his team would have trouble scoring against Crook County, the No. 2-ranked Class 5A team. And, he was right, but his defensive scheme did a good job of keeping the Eagles in the game through the first half.
“We usually don’t rely on them to score,” he said of his role players who were pressed into expanded service against the Intermountain Conference’s front-runner. “I think when they shot the ball, they were rushing things a bit. They haven’t been in that situation before.”
Crook County is a senior-laden group with a good point guard and active post players. Noteboom has his perimeter players help down on defense when the ball went inside and kept a defender in front of the Cowgirls’ point guard.
“Defensively we actually did a good job, neutralizing their big girls,” Noteboom said. “We doubled down when their big girls got the ball.”
The Eagles had two more non-league games scheduled before returning to conference play Jan. 24 at Gorge rival The Dalles. HRV was scheduled to host Class 1A Trout Lake on Tuesday and is at Class 6A Aloha on Wednesday.
Noteboom expects more of his varsity players to be available in the coming week, though he said he won’t know what kind of game shape they’re going to be in.
