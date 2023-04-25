The pace-setting teams Hood River Valley’s boys golfers are chasing in the Northwest Oregon Conference are among the best in the state.
Case in point: The Eagles finished third at their April 17 home match at Indian Creek Golf Course behind Wilsonville and La Salle Prep. La Salle was third in the 2022 state tourney and Wilsonville tied for sixth place. Wilsonville has competed in the past five OSAA-sponsored state tourneys while La Salle has qualified for two of them.
“This is kind of our spot in the conference,” HRV’s ever-optimistic, yet realistic Coach Erin Mason said. “We have two amazing teams we play against in Wilsonville and La Salle. Both of those programs have some very steady golfers, and they are routinely in the 310s to mid-320s for totals every week.”
Those types of scores are always in the hunt for the top-four trophy chase in the season-ending state tournament, something Mason keeps reminding the Eagle players. The HRV coach is tasked, among other things, with emphasis on improvement for his golfers.
The average one-day team score for fourth place at the Class 5A state tourney the past five years is 342, well within reach of the HRV players. Another thing factoring in this year’s state championship chase is the fact that Summit High of Bend is a 5A school this season. The Storm won the 2022 Class 6A state tourney by 39 strokes. The toughest test for HRV may be qualifying for the state finals.
Last week, the Eagles shot a team score of 364 at their home tourney; Wilsonville won the seven-team match at 319 and La Salle, led by medalist William Koch, shot 325. Koch, last year’s Class 5A individual state champion, shot an even par, 72.
Gorge weather greeted the players. “It was another cold, rough spring day for some high school golf,” Mason said. “I felt good about being at home, maybe easing the stress on the HRV starting five.”
That was evidenced by No. 2 golfer, Davis Kerr, who shot a 10-over par 82 and placed fourth individually. “What a great round for Davis. (He) has been a solid anchor for our four-man scoring as of late,” Mason said. “Also coming into his golf form was HRV No. 3, John Olsen, shooting an awesome 84 (eighth place).
“I knew John was going to be a great addition to our program this season. John has a smooth swing and great mechanics. John has worked hard in this early season to get his golf game in order. John is an excellent student and a dual-sport (tennis) athlete.”
HRV’s No. 1 player, Kiernan Chown, bounced back from a sub-par (for him) front nine to shoot a 43 on the back.
Hood River played a NWOC match at Forest Hills Golf Course near Cornelius on April 24. The Eagles compete in the final regular season league tourney May 1 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland. The NWOC district tourney is the following Monday at Stone Creek Golf Course south of Oregon City. The Class 5A state tourney is May 15-16 at Emerald Valley, south of Eugene.
