Hood River Valley’s girls tennis team took a break from Northwest Oregon League competition this past week — the weather had something to do with that — but still won a non-league match against Class 6A West Salem, 6-3.
The Eagles, who had league matches postponed because of the weather, won three of four singles matches and three of five in doubles to beat the Titans.
The Eagles, coached by Peg Bogard, stood at 6-2 entering this week — 2-2 in the NWOC — with a busy slate of four league matches spanning April 25 and May 2.
In the win over West Salem, HRV won Nos. 1, 2 singles and 4 singles. Vivian Olson, 4-0 in singles this spring, and Kendall Sales (6-1 in singles) won in straight sets in the No. 1 and 2 matches, while Rowan Halseth won at No. 4 in three sets.
HRV’s No. 1 doubles team of Jenna Hager and Tally Godkin won their third doubles match as a team. The Eagles’ other doubles wins came at No. 4 by Sylvia Moores and Anna Dalby, and at No. 5 by Morgan Klapprich and Jackie Rueda.
