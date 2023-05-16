Hood River Valley’s girls tennis team won more than half its matches at last week’s Northwest Oregon Conference’s district tournament, but the Eagles failed to advance any players to this week’s state tourney.
The district tournament was a qualifier for the May 19-20, OSAA Class 5A state championships in Portland.
The Eagles finished the dual match season at 11-3, 6-2 in the NWOC and had two seeded singles players and one seeded doubles team in the field of 32 district brackets.
Tally Godkin and Vivian Olson, a state tourney player last season, were seeded No. 6 in doubles at district for HRV. The Eagle pair of seniors was actually tabbed as the No. 4 seeded girls doubles team, but they were moved to No. 6 in the bracket to prevent same-team match ups in the first round. Olson competed at the state tourney in doubles as a junior.
Godkin and Olson, who had lost just twice this season as a pair, won their first two district matches before losing in the quarterfinals to La Salle Prep’s Avery Richards and Isabella Hanna-Barofsky. Godkin and Olson won the first set 7-6, but lost the next two 6-3, 7-5. The La Salle team went on to finish fourth and qualified for the state tournament.
Also in doubles, HRV’s Poppy Mooney and Hayden Faaborg won their first match, but lost in the second round to Eva McCaffrey and Sofia Gonzalez, 6-2, 6-2.
Eagles Olivia Milikin-Spray and Sylvia Moores lost in the first round to Parkrose’s Lucille Salatto and Kim Saechao.
Sophomores Jenna Hager and Kendall Sales were seeded in singles for HRV at districts. Hager won her first two matches to advance to the quarterfinals, where she lost to No. 5 seed Trina Dinh of Parkrose, 7-5, 6-2. Hager finished with a 12-3 record.
Sales also won two matches at district and improved to 13-1, before losing 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to Megan Snyder of La Salle Prep.
Hood River’s Uyen Le won her first match over Kathlyne Phan of Centennial, which put her into the second round against No. 2 seed Tiara Yeung of Milwaukie. Yeung won 6-2, 6-1 and also won her next two matches before losing to Kennedy Harris of La Salle Prep in the championship. Harris won last year’s NWOC district title and the 5A state singles crown, as well.
