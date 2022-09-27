The maturation process of Hood River Valley’s young football team took a few more steps forward Friday night, as the Eagles topped visiting Forest Grove, 21-8, at Henderson Stadium.
But it wasn’t easy. That, and the fact that this week’s opponent is No. 10-ranked Wilsonville, were not lost on Coach Caleb Sperry.
“It’s kind of hard to say,” Sperry said of how to perceive the two-touchdown victory over a winless opponent. “You think in some regards we (got) a win and got better at some things that were plaguing us the week before so that feels good. I think we made it harder than it needed to be. But you’ve got to take those wins and appreciate ‘em, and like a loss, come back and see where you need to improve and go back to work. So that’s where we’re at.”
“The week before” that Sperry was referring to, was the close loss the Eagles suffered to unbeaten Southridge, when HRV let a second-half lead slip away. Hood River (2-2) led Forest Grove 8-0 at halftime, but then failed to recover a pooched Viking kick to open the second half and the visitors tied the game two minutes later on a Kaden Hale three-yard run.
The teams then traded four possessions before HRV took the lead for good. Sophomore quarterback Davis Parr found sophomore receiver Markeith Harris in the end zone for a go-ahead, 23-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Harris got behind Forest Grove’s one-on-one coverage and Parr threw a strike toward the left front corner of the end zone. Harris reached high to make the catch as he was backpedaling and twisting in the end zone, getting both feet down before he was shoved out of bounds.
The play gave Hood River (2-2) a 14-8 lead and the Eagles tacked on a clinching score with 3:31 remaining when workhorse senior Shaw Burns ran in from the 15. Frosh Jerry Serrano added the point-after kick to make the score final. Burns had his third game of more than 100 yards rushing, finishing with 136 on 26 carries.
The Eagles had a couple more good chances to score. Harris, who had one of three HRV pass interceptions a few minutes before, raced straight down the left sideline from his receiver position and was six yards behind the nearest coverage in the Forest Grove secondary late in the third period. Parr’s pass sailed over his outside shoulder and out of bounds at the Viking 35-yardline.
Hood River scored first on Ethan Rivera’s 26-yard run. Rivera followed a good initial surge off left tackle by HRV’s offensive line, which also included slotback Max Meckoll’s block on the Forest Grove defensive end. Once in the secondary, Rivera used Toby Stinzi’s downfield block to cut inside where he broke a tackle at around the 17 – with the help of 347-pound pulling right guard Mynoah Iaulualo’s downfield block. Rivera stiff-armed another Forest Grove player at the 10 and angled toward the left corner of the end zone for the touchdown.
Forest Grove (0-4) made things interesting behind the play of junior quarterback Hale, who accounted for most of the Vikings’ offense. Hall completed 17 of 31 passes for 143 yards, but he also was intercepted three times by Hood River. The sturdy 195-pounder proved tough to bring down and also rushed 24 times for 96 yards.
Hall kept plays alive with his feet, testing the young Eagle defense. In that regard, Sperry gave his players a definite passing grade. “Especially on defense, (we) did a really good job of being in the right spots and playing through the ball and contesting plays,” the coach said. “We saw a lot of growth in that regard from the Southridge week until now.”
Hall’s scrambling forced the young Eagle secondary to make quick decisions, among them when and where to abandon coverage to offer run support. “What do you do in your pass coverage? Do you leave your coverage to go get him or do you stay back? So, it was just kind of, you know, pushing a pickle a little bit. But we also made it manageable and made them earn it, and that was good, too.”
The opponent’s level of play will increase this Friday at Wilsonville, where the 2-2 Wildcats await. The record alone is deceptive, but a deeper look reveals losses to Class 6A Tualatin and Bend’s Summit (3-1).
“They’re a little different football team,” Sperry said of 2022 Wilsonville vs. the 2021 version, which ended HRV’s season in the 5A playoffs a year ago. “They’re a good football team; they play fast and are really athletic. They’ve been a good program for a really long time so it’s going to be a good challenge for sure.”
