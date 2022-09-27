HRV_ForestGrove12.jpg

Hood River head coach Caleb Sperry high fives his special teams unit after scoring a two-point conversion in the first half of the Eagles’ 21-8 win over Forest Grove on Sept. 23.

 Noah Noteboom photo

The maturation process of Hood River Valley’s young football team took a few more steps forward Friday night, as the Eagles topped visiting Forest Grove, 21-8, at Henderson Stadium.

But it wasn’t easy. That, and the fact that this week’s opponent is No. 10-ranked Wilsonville, were not lost on Coach Caleb Sperry.