A split last week of two games left the Hood River Valley High Eagle boys basketball team in fourth place in the Northwest Oregon Conference with four games remaining in the regular season.
Coach Christopher Dirks’ team lost, 55-35 at La Salle Prep on Feb. 10 and was scheduled to host league-leading Wilsonville on Monday (result was after the print edition deadline). HRV won, 83-75, against Milwaukie on Feb. 7.
Hood River completes its schedule Feb. 16 at Parkrose, Feb. 24 at Hillsboro, and Feb. 28 at Putnam.
The top four teams in the NWOC qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs that begin March 4. La Salle, Wilsonville and Parkrose are ahead of HRV in the league standings, while Canby and Putnam are one and two games behind the Eagles. Putnam has lost four of five since HRV snapped the Kingsmen’s four game-win streak on Jan. 27. Putnam hosts Canby on Feb. 21.
HRV and Milwaukie played their usual up-tempo game on Feb. 7. The Eagles led 63-45 after three periods before the Mustangs stormed back in the fourth quarter. Sam Fauth hit two 3-pointers in the period, included a fade-away from NBA range to beat the buzzer to end the quarter.
Fauth then scored the first seven points for HRV to open the final quarter and the Eagles built a 70-51 lead. He made 6 of 8 free throws in the closing minutes and finished with a career-high 29 points. Ethan Rivera was the main cog helping HRV build its first-half lead and finished with 16 points, all in the first three periods. Isaiah Poole added 15 points for the Eagles.
Three days later at La Salle, Hood River couldn’t contain last year’s NWOC Player of the Year, Nick Robertson, who finished with 33 points. The Eagles led 10-9 after one period, but La Salle outscored HRV 12-6 in the second quarter. Zak Poole hit a couple of 3-pointers early in the third quarter as Hood River hung around, 23-22 with 3:30 remaining. Then Robertson got loose, scoring one a three-point play and two 3-pointers as the Falcons went in front, 34-24.
He added 10 points in the fourth quarter as La Salle outscored HRV 21-3 to put the game away. Poole’s 3-pointer 45 seconds into the quarter were the only points for the Eagles before they closed the game on an 8-0 run over the final three minutes. Poole finished with 18 points.
