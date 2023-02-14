Hood River versus Milwaukie

Eagle senior Isaiah Poole (22) finishes a fast break layup after he stole the ball from a Milwaukie Mustang player. The Eagles defeated the Mustangs 83-75 on Feb. 7 at HRVHS.

 Noah Noteboom photo

A split last week of two games left the Hood River Valley High Eagle boys basketball team in fourth place in the Northwest Oregon Conference with four games remaining in the regular season.

Coach Christopher Dirks’ team lost, 55-35 at La Salle Prep on Feb. 10 and was scheduled to host league-leading Wilsonville on Monday (result was after the print edition deadline). HRV won, 83-75, against Milwaukie on Feb. 7.

Tags

Recommended for you