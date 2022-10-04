The scheduling gauntlet continued this past week for the Hood River Valley boys soccer team.
The Eagles had a grueling pre-league slate in its rearview mirror (or at least most of it; more on that shortly) with its first season in the Northwest Oregon Conference ahead. First up for HRV in conference play was recent Class 6A transplant Canby High (winless to that point), which the Eagles dispatched of, 5-2, on the road Sept. 26.
Two days later, back in the comfortable confines of Henderson Stadium, HRV (2-4-1 overall, 1-1 league) ran into another 6A transplant, Centennial, which used two first-half goals and won, 2-1. The match was a very physical one, with numerous yellow cards and one Centennial coach getting ejected with a few minutes left.
Centennial entered the match with a 5-1 record, with its lone loss to Westview, the fourth-ranked Class 6A team. The visitors took advantage of two HRV fouls to set up their goals. The first came less than five minutes into the match after an indirect kick was barely cleared by the HRV defense. The play resulted in a Centennial corner kick from the right side.
Sophomore Micah Landolt sent the ball toward the middle where senior Randy Valdivia Diaz battled an HRV player for positioning. The ball was not cleared by the defense, enabling Diaz to back heel it successfully on the quick artificial turf and into the left corner of the goal.
Fifteen minutes later, an HRV foul led to another indirect kick from the right side, about 35 yards out. Fabian Gonzales Mendoza crossed the ball which landed untouched in the middle of the field about 15 yards in front of the HRV goal. Landolt had mistimed his header attempt and the ball bounced across the goal at an angle. The opportunistic Diaz ran onto the ball, running at an angle away from the goal, but managed to get enough on his left-foot shot to squirt the ball past a defender and HRV’s keeper.
Hood River pulled within a goal 15 minutes into the second half. HRV controlled the ball in its own half. Edgar Lachino had passed the ball back to Jordan McDoal near the 40-yardline. McDoal passed right to Oscar Avalos as the Centennial defenders moved forward. Avalos sent a through ball on the right side to Lachino, who had looped around behind the play. Lachino picked up a full head of steam and ran onto the ball, catching two Centennial defenders off guard. He one-touched a right-footed pass to the front of the goal mouth, which the Centennial keeper slid toward but couldn’t control.
The ball was momentarily redirected by a Centennial player but only about five yards away to McDoal, who had followed the play. He casually ran onto the ball and tapped it into the right corner to make the score 2-1.
Against Canby, the Cougars opened the scoring after an indirect free kick near midfield — following an HRV foul — bounced 15 yards from the goal, caromed between two Eagle defenders where a Canby player redirected it into the goal. Five minutes later, McDoal tied the match when his left-footed shot from about 15 yards away snuck by the Canby keeper.
The Eagles took the lead for good a short time later. A pass toward the middle was redirected forward by an Aran Garcia header. Senior Dameon Solorzano was about 15 yards directly in front of the goal along with a Canby defender. Neither could control the header, but the ball glanced off the defender and dropped right in front of Solorzano, who one-touched a sharp shot into the low left corner.
Hood River was scheduled to play at 6A power Lakeridge on Monday before returning home Wednesday and resuming league matches against NWOC leader La Salle Prep (6-1-2, 2-0).
