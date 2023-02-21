Hood River Valley’s boys basketball Class 5A state playoff fortunes depend on the outcome of the Eagles’ final two contests over the next week.

The Eagles (10-12 overall, 6-7 Northwest Oregon Conference) entered this week in fifth place in the league standings. They have games remaining on Friday, Feb. 24 at winless Hillsboro and Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Putnam. Canby is in fourth place with a 7-6 league record, with three games remaining (Putnam, Milwaukie, Wilsonville). Putnam is in sixth at 6-7, with games against Canby, Centennial (3-18, 2-11) and HRV.  

