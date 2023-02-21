Hood River Valley’s boys basketball Class 5A state playoff fortunes depend on the outcome of the Eagles’ final two contests over the next week.
The Eagles (10-12 overall, 6-7 Northwest Oregon Conference) entered this week in fifth place in the league standings. They have games remaining on Friday, Feb. 24 at winless Hillsboro and Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Putnam. Canby is in fourth place with a 7-6 league record, with three games remaining (Putnam, Milwaukie, Wilsonville). Putnam is in sixth at 6-7, with games against Canby, Centennial (3-18, 2-11) and HRV.
The top four league teams qualify for the 5A playoffs, which begin March 1. Two more teams statewide will qualify as wild card teams.
Hood River is in the midst of a three-game losing streak — against the top teams in the NWOC. The Eagles lost at La Salle on Feb. 10; fell at home, 58-41, to Wilsonville on Feb. 13; and lost, 80-54, at Parkrose on Feb. 16. Coach Christopher Dirks’ team was in a similar spot a month ago during the first round of conference play and responded with a 34-point home win over Hillsboro followed by a 66-50 victory against visiting Putnam.
Wilsonville jumped all over Hood River early in the latest contest between the two teams. The Wildcats led 19-2 after one quarter, as HRV had trouble getting open looks against the Wilsonville man defense – shooting 0-for-6 to start with three turnovers. It was 21-2 90 seconds into the second period when Sam Fauth brought the home fans to life with a three-pointer.
The long ball figured prominently in HRV’s comeback in the second quarter as Isaiah Poole, Ethan Rivera and Zak Poole added treys in the period. Zak Poole was fouled on his make and his subsequent free throw for a four-point play pulled the Eagles to within 30-18.
HRV continued to chip away at Wilsonville’s lead in the third period, but not before things got worse for the home team. Wilsonville capitalized on a turnover and Kyle Counts scored on a layup at the other end for the Wildcats’ largest lead to that point, 39-22.
But Fauth hit a three, Isaiah Poole did the same and Fauth’s follow shot at the quarter buzzer pulled HRV within single digits at 39-30. Fauth added two free throws to open the scoring in the final period, but that’s as close at Hood River would get.
The margin was nine points at 50-41 with less than three minutes remaining on a Zak Poole basket, but those proved to be HRV’s final points. The Eagles missed their next six shots and Wilsonville made eight free throws for the final margin.
